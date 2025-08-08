New York Yankees vs Houston Astros: Odds, Run Line, and Total

The New York Yankees stopped the bleeding with Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers. Two opposing sweeps in a row would have put the Yankees' hopes for an AL Wild Card berth on life support. The Bronx Bombers are now hoping for any playoff bid at all, let alone an AL East championship.

New York begins a critical series with the visiting Houston Astros at 7:05 p.m. EST this evening. While both teams are on a downturn, it's the Astros in command of their division, more than two games ahead of the Seattle Mariners at 64-51. The Yanks' only bright trend is a 6-1 record versus the Astros in 2024.

Today's sportsbook odds point to the next dose of adversity for New York's ailing ball club, a potential mismatch on the mound with Houston starting a Cy Young contender in the opening contest.

Spread

Yankees +1.5 (-173)

Astros -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline

Yankees +101

Astros -111

Total

Over 8 (-101)

Under 8 (-118)

The above data was collected on Aug. 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Yankees vs Houston Astros Betting Trends

The New York Yankees' win on Wednesday snapped a five-game losing streak.

The Yankees have won four of their last five contests played at home.

New York went 6-1 in two series against Houston last season.

The Houston Astros are 2-4 on their current road trip.

New York Yankees vs Houston Astros Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Relief pitcher Fernando Cruz is on the 15-day IL with a shoulder injury.

Relief pitcher Yerry De los Santos is on the 15-day IL with right elbow discomfort.

Relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga is on the 15-day IL with right mid-back tightness.

Left fielder Austin Slater is on the 10-day IL with a right hamstring strain.

Relief pitcher Jake Cousins is on the 60-day IL with a forearm/pectoral injury.

Third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera is on the 60-day IL with a left ankle fracture.

Houston Astros

Third baseman Isaac Paredes is on the 60-day IL with a right hamstring strain.

Relief pitcher Shawn Dubin is on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain.

Second baseman Brendan Rodgers is on the 60-day IL with a left oblique strain.

Left fielder Yordan Alvarez is on the 60-day IL with right hand inflammation.

Left fielder Zach Dezenzo is on the 60-day IL with left hand inflammation.

Right fielder Pedro Leon is on the 60-day IL with a left MCL strain.

Center fielder Jake Meyers is on the 10-day IL with a right calf strain.

New York Yankees vs Houston Astros Predictions and Picks

The Yankees took a page out of former manager Billy Martin's playbook and practiced a better brand of plate discipline in their series-closing win over the Rangers. New York only had six hits, yet supplemented its base paths with eight walks, as multiple Yankees coaxed more than one base-on-balls in the victory.

To contend with that, the Houston Astros need a favorable pitching matchup in tonight's series debut. They've got one, with the Astros' excellent Hunter Brown taking on a greenhorn from the Yankees in 24-year-old Cam Schlittler. As RotoWire puts it by way of CBS Sports: "Schlittler has been decent but not spectacular since getting called up in early July, giving up two or three runs in each of his four starts."