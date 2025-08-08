New York Red Bulls vs Real Salt Lake: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Red Bulls fought bravely to win a tiebreaker with Juarez in the third round of the Leagues Cup on Thursday, for all the good that it does them. NYRB will finish just out of the running on the MLS table, as four other teams advance to face a Liga MX contingent led by Pachuca in elimination play.

Now it's time for the Red Bulls to get back to Major League Soccer's slate. New York will join in the U.S. league's resumption when Real Salt Lake visits Sports Illustrated Stadium this Sunday at 6 p.m. EST.

The Red Bulls were defeated in three out of four league matches heading into the continental break. Regardless, New York is favored on the moneyline compared to Salt Lake's long odds to win.

Spread

New York Red Bulls -0.25 (-120)

Real Salt Lake +0.25 (EV)

Moneyline

New York Red Bulls +110

Real Salt Lake +225

Draw +280

Total

Over 3 (EV)

Under 3 (-120)

*The above data was collected on August 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Red Bulls vs Real Salt Lake Betting Trends

New York has scored one goal or less in seven of its last eight appearances.

The New York Red Bulls have lost three of their last four league matches.

Totals have gone under in four consecutive Red Bulls matches.

Real Salt Lake has won four of its last five MLS contests.

New York Red Bulls vs Real Salt Lake Injury Reports

New York Red Bulls

Forward Cameron Harper is out with a knee injury.

Midfielder Lewis Morgan is out with a thigh injury.

Real Salt Lake

Forward Mathew Bell is out with a hamstring strain.

Defender Javain Brown is out with a knee injury.

Goalkeeper Zac MacMath is out with a shoulder injury.

Goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar is questionable with a hand injury.

New York Red Bulls vs Real Salt Lake Predictions and Picks

Sunday's other angle contradicting the odds is that Real Salt Lake is on a warm trend in league games. Toss aside the Utah club's so-so showing in the Leagues Cup, and Salt Lake has been climbing into playoff-seed contention with wins over strong opponents like Portland and San Jose. "Braian Ojeda stole the show with a right-footed banger to take a late lead. Real held on and secured three points at home," recapped Chandler Holt of KSL Sports after the Claret and Cobalt's 2-1 win over the Earthquakes.

For the Red Bulls, the bad news is that Leagues Cup statistics betray no close-call effort to get into the quarterfinals. Following striker Emil Forsberg's injury-time tally in Round 1, the club took less than five shots-on-target in the remainder of the Group Stage. If manager Sandro Schwarz is focused on MLS competition, his Leagues Cup lineups may not have been ideal choices. But with the Red Bulls now getting healthy, even a rotation lineup should be making more hay with the ball against underdogs.