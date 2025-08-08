Mets vs Brewers Odds, Spread, and Total

The Mets limp into Milwaukee hoping to snap out of a funk, while the Brewers look to keep the good times rolling tonight at American Family Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. EST.

New York (63-52) arrives on a four-game losing streak and have lost eight of their last nine. With the recent sweeps from the Guardians and Padres, the Mets now find themselves 2.5 games back of the Phillies in the NL East.

They'll turn to Kodai Senga (7–3, 2.31 ERA) in the opener of the three-game series, having given up four runs in as many innings his last time out.

Milwaukee's momentum is hard to ignore, however. The Brewers (70-44) have won six straight and nine of their last 10. Thanks to their sweeps of the Braves and Nationals, the Brewers have opened a four-game lead in the NL Central.

They'll send Brandon Woodruff (3–0, 2.22 ERA) to the mound, who hasn't given up more than two runs in any of his five starts this season. In just 28.1 innings, Woodruff has allowed only 14 hits and boasts a sparkling 0.64 WHIP.

The Mets currently lead the season series 2–1, with the final three games of the six-game set coming this weekend in Milwaukee.

Spread

Mets +1.5 (-175)

Brewers -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline

Mets +123

Brewers -133

Total

Over 8 (-101)

Under 8 (-116)

The above data was collected on August 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Mets are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The Brewers are 8-2 against the spread in their past 10 matchups.

The Mets are 2-6 in their last eight times playing as the favorite.

The Brewers have won both of their most recent games when playing as the underdogs.

The Mets are 5-2 straight up in their last seven games against the Brewers.

The total has gone over in all but one of the Brewers' past nine games.

Mets vs Brewers Injury Reports

Mets

Paul Blackburn, SP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Tylor Megill, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Brandon Waddell, RP — 15-day IL (hip).

Brewers

Rob Zastryzny, RP — 15-day IL (ribs).

Jacob Misiorowski, SP — 15-day IL (tibia).

Shelby Miller, RP — 15-day IL (forearm).

Mets vs Brewers Predictions and Picks

"This isn't a spot to fade Milwaukee. Woodruff is on a roll, and the Brewers have been banking money for backers all season long. While Senga is a tough opponent, Milwaukee's offense has a higher ceiling, and their bullpen and defense give them the edge. The Mets have also struggled in recent matchups against quality teams, while the Brewers have dominated teams from the NL East lately, going 7-0 in their last seven against that division. Take Milwaukee." — David Delano, Winners and Whiners

"Talk about teams trending in different directions. The Brewers are red-hot, owning the best record in baseball at 70–44 and continuing to build momentum as October approaches. The Mets, meanwhile, are spiraling. They were just swept at home by the Guardians and nearly no-hit on Wednesday .... Eventually, the Mets' offense is bound to snap out of its slump—but right now, they're running into a buzzsaw .... Give me the Brew Crew." — Landon Silinsky, DraftKings Network