Jets vs Packers: Odds, Spread, and Total

In Week 1 of the preseason, the New York Jets face the Green Bay Packers.

The Jets concluded last season with a 5-12 record, ranking third in the AFC East. New York has a new head coach, a new quarterback, and, ideally, a new strategy for success. Justin Fields and the starters will participate in the first preseason game, which should last a couple of downs.

The Packers finished 11-6 last season, earning the seventh seed in the NFC playoffs. They were defeated 22-10 in the Wild Card round by the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. Matt LaFleur, the head coach, will also play his starters throughout the preseason. He appreciated the new NFL study that indicated that participating in the preseason lowers the chance of early injury during the regular season.

Spread

Jets +3 (-111)

Packers -3 (-119)

Moneyline

Jets +153

Packers -186

Total

OVER 38 (-128)

UNDER 38 (-114)

*The above data was collected on August 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Jets vs Packers Betting Trends

The NY Jets are 4-10 ATS in their last 14 games.

The total has gone OVER in six of the NY Jets' last seven games.

The NY Jets are 3-11 SU in their last 14 games.

Green Bay is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Green Bay's last seven games against the NY Jets.

Green Bay is 11-4 SU in its last 15 games at home.

Jets vs Packers Injury Reports

New York Jets

Byron Cowart, DT - Questionable

Will McDonald IV, DE - Questionable

Azareye'h Thomas, CB - Questionable

Mason Taylor, TE - Questionable

Tyrod Taylor, QB - Questionable

Xavier Gipson, WR - Questionable

Kris Boyd, CB - Questionable

John Simpson, G - Questionable

Malachi Moore, S - Questionable

Gus Hartwig, C - Injured Reserve

Quinnen Williams, DT - Questionable

Irvin Charles, WR - Out

Jermaine Johnson, LB - Out

Green Bay Packers

John Williams, G - Out

Collin Oliver, DE - Out

Elgton Jenkins, G - Questionable

Dontayvion Wicks, WR - Questionable

MarShawn Lloyd, RB - Questionable

Xavier McKinney, S -Questionable

Jayden Reed, WR - Questionable

Travis Glover, OT - Injured Reserve

Sam Brown Jr., WR - Injured Reserve

Quay Walker, LB - Questionable

Nate Hobbs, CB - Questionable

Christian Watson, WR - Out

Emanuel Wilson, RB - Questionable

Arron Mosby, DE - Questionable

Kamal Hadden, CB - Questionable

Rasheed Walker, OT - Questionable

Aaron Banks, G - Questionable

Jets vs Packers Predictions and Picks

Last season, New York finished 16th in passing yards, 31st in running yards, tied for 24th in points scored, and 20th in points allowed. In the 2024 preseason, they went 3-0, with all three games decided by four points or fewer. Two of the games were low-scoring. The offense has performed well in training camp, and this club will try to improve its below-average running game.

Last season, Green Bay was 12th in passing yards, fifth in running yards, ninth in points scored, and sixth in points allowed. They went 2-1 in the 2024 preseason, with two of those games featuring strong offensive performances. Their only loss was humiliating, as Green Bay scored only two points. This club performs effectively on both sides of the ball and can rack up scores quickly. They will strive for greater defensive consistency, particularly in key games.

Best Bet: Packers Spread