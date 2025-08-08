Jets vs Packers: Odds, Spread, and Total
In Week 1 of the preseason, the New York Jets face the Green Bay Packers. The Jets concluded last season with a 5-12 record, ranking third in the AFC East….
The Jets concluded last season with a 5-12 record, ranking third in the AFC East. New York has a new head coach, a new quarterback, and, ideally, a new strategy for success. Justin Fields and the starters will participate in the first preseason game, which should last a couple of downs.
The Packers finished 11-6 last season, earning the seventh seed in the NFC playoffs. They were defeated 22-10 in the Wild Card round by the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. Matt LaFleur, the head coach, will also play his starters throughout the preseason. He appreciated the new NFL study that indicated that participating in the preseason lowers the chance of early injury during the regular season.
Spread
- Jets +3 (-111)
- Packers -3 (-119)
Moneyline
- Jets +153
- Packers -186
Total
- OVER 38 (-128)
- UNDER 38 (-114)
*The above data was collected on August 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Jets vs Packers Betting Trends
- The NY Jets are 4-10 ATS in their last 14 games.
- The total has gone OVER in six of the NY Jets' last seven games.
- The NY Jets are 3-11 SU in their last 14 games.
- Green Bay is 2-4 SU in its last six games.
- The total has gone OVER in five of Green Bay's last seven games against the NY Jets.
- Green Bay is 11-4 SU in its last 15 games at home.
Jets vs Packers Injury Reports
New York Jets
- Byron Cowart, DT - Questionable
- Will McDonald IV, DE - Questionable
- Azareye'h Thomas, CB - Questionable
- Mason Taylor, TE - Questionable
- Tyrod Taylor, QB - Questionable
- Xavier Gipson, WR - Questionable
- Kris Boyd, CB - Questionable
- John Simpson, G - Questionable
- Malachi Moore, S - Questionable
- Gus Hartwig, C - Injured Reserve
- Quinnen Williams, DT - Questionable
- Irvin Charles, WR - Out
- Jermaine Johnson, LB - Out
Green Bay Packers
- John Williams, G - Out
- Collin Oliver, DE - Out
- Elgton Jenkins, G - Questionable
- Dontayvion Wicks, WR - Questionable
- MarShawn Lloyd, RB - Questionable
- Xavier McKinney, S -Questionable
- Jayden Reed, WR - Questionable
- Travis Glover, OT - Injured Reserve
- Sam Brown Jr., WR - Injured Reserve
- Quay Walker, LB - Questionable
- Nate Hobbs, CB - Questionable
- Christian Watson, WR - Out
- Emanuel Wilson, RB - Questionable
- Arron Mosby, DE - Questionable
- Kamal Hadden, CB - Questionable
- Rasheed Walker, OT - Questionable
- Aaron Banks, G - Questionable
Jets vs Packers Predictions and Picks
Last season, New York finished 16th in passing yards, 31st in running yards, tied for 24th in points scored, and 20th in points allowed. In the 2024 preseason, they went 3-0, with all three games decided by four points or fewer. Two of the games were low-scoring. The offense has performed well in training camp, and this club will try to improve its below-average running game.
Last season, Green Bay was 12th in passing yards, fifth in running yards, ninth in points scored, and sixth in points allowed. They went 2-1 in the 2024 preseason, with two of those games featuring strong offensive performances. Their only loss was humiliating, as Green Bay scored only two points. This club performs effectively on both sides of the ball and can rack up scores quickly. They will strive for greater defensive consistency, particularly in key games.
Best Bet: Packers Spread
Last season, both clubs performed well in the preseason. However, the Jets will need to adjust to a new coach and quarterback, which might take some time during the preseason. Meanwhile, the Packers have strong offensive depth, and the chemistry has been established.