Syracuse Mets Kick Off Fan Contest To Choose New Team Name for 2027

A fan contest will pick a new name for the Syracuse Mets. The Triple-A club wants fresh branding by 2027, though it will keep its ties to the New York Mets through 2030.

"We have been listening to fans over the years, and while so many love the Mets name and the connection to our MLB affiliate, there are so many that also long for a local connection to their hometown team," said General Manager Jason Smorol, according to MiLB.com.

Fans can pitch ideas from Aug. 5-31. The club will pick 10 names for public voting on Sept. 2. A second round with five choices runs from Sept. 14-30.

The winning pick must match Central New York's spirit. Officials will unveil the new name in fall 2026, just as Syracuse marks 150 years of pro baseball.

"Being a diehard Mets fan, it hurts a little bit. But, you know, I do get you want to try to stay relevant to the area that you're in," said Josh Mazzaferro per CNY Central.

The orange and blue colors won't change. Scooch, the team's mascot, will stick around at NBT Bank Stadium and local events after the switch.

Since 1929, the club has worn different names: Stars, Chiefs, and SkyChiefs. It switched to Mets in 2019 when joining New York's organization.

Bill Stoklosa said, according to CNY Central, "I thought it would be a good idea because I mean you have a lot of baseball fans here that aren't necessarily New York Mets fans so I think it would be more inclusive of people in the community."