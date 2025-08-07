ContestsEvents
RuPaul’s Drag Race Stars Coming to State Theatre New Jersey this August

The State Theatre will host RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour this summer. The show hits New Brunswick on Aug. 17, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $62. Five…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 19: Jimbo and Plasma speak onstage at RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 Finale Screening Event at The Edge at Hudson Yards on April 19, 2024 in New York City.

(Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV)

The State Theatre will host RuPaul's Drag Race Werq the World Tour this summer. The show hits New Brunswick on Aug. 17, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $62.

Five stars from past seasons will transform into music icons on stage. Jimbo channels Joan Rivers as host. Daya Betty, Jaida Essence Hall, Jorgeous, Kim Chi, and Vanessa Vanjie take on powerhouse performers Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Celine Dion, and Rihanna.

This production unites MTV with State Theatre New Jersey, Voss Events, and World of Wonder. Fans can buy tickets at the box office or online now.

As the main arts center in Central New Jersey, the State Theatre draws crowds. Since 1988, six million people have walked through its doors. The venue adds $18 million each year to New Brunswick's local economy.

Fresh updates in 2021 marked the building's 100th year. PBS picked the theater for its Treasures of New Jersey series in 2018, showing its value to the arts scene.

Want tickets? Visit 15 Livingston Ave. Tuesday to Friday, 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff take calls and emails Tuesday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The stage has seen it all: Broadway shows, stand-up acts, dancers, and musicians fill the calendar. Stars like Diana Ross light up the marquee. Tom Jones belts out hits here. Kevin Hart splits sides. Even Ringo Starr drums up excitement.

