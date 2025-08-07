NY Baseball Legend Darryl Strawberry has Warm Jersey Welcome

What better way to commemorate the Double-A Subway Series than to have one of New York's most iconic sluggers in the building!

New York baseball legend Darryl Strawberry made a guest appearance at TD Bank Ballpark in Somerset, New Jersey, on Wednesday as part of a VIP meet and greet with fans. The former Mets and Yankees slugger was on hand to speak with the media before the first pitch of Wednesday's Double-A Subway Series matchup between the Somerset Patriots and Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Strawberry, who slugged 252 home runs as a member of the Mets from 1983 - 1990, is back in the news lately as current Met Pete Alonso is just one home run shy of tying Strawberry for the franchise record in home runs.

"He's worked hard, dedicated himself, and he has been able to stand up and play in front of New York with all of the pressures, which is hard to do," Strawberry said of Alonso. "Very pleased with all that he is about to accomplish. It's a record that stood for 35 years, and records are meant to be broken. I am happy for Pete because he's a good guy and loves playing here."

Strawberry, who battled health issues over the last year, said he's feeling good.

"New York is the most wonderful place to pla,y no matter which side you are on. To be able to play in that kind of atmosphere and pressure, it makes you a special player when you truly understand it," Strawberry said in reflecting on his time with both the Mets and Yankees.

Strawberry and Doc Gooden are the only two Major Leaguers to win a World Series with both New York franchises. Next year will mark the 40th Anniversary of the 1986 Mets World Series title. It will also be 30 years since the Yankees began their late-90s dynasty in 1996.

"I am sure they will do something," Strawberry said with a grin. "You are talking about 40 years about one of the most flashy, character driven teams of all time to perform under the bright lights."

As for the current Yankees and Mets squads, both teams are struggling to hold onto wild-card slots after a couple of rough weeks. The Yankees lost five in a row before winning 3-2 in Texas to close out their road trip. The Mets have lost eight of nine, and nearly got no-hit by Cleveland's Gavin Williams.

"Stop listening to all the noise, and focus on what you need to as a player," Strawberry said as his advice to both clubs. "Sometimes players get caught up in what is said about them, instead of worrying about being a ballplayer. Don't let it get to you, remember what got you here."

When asked about his opinion of playing at the Double-A level when he was coming up through the Mets farm system, Strawberry was very adamant that the experience made him love the game.