Patriots’ Lagrange Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month

Somerset Patriots pitcher Carlos Lagrange was named Eastern League Pitcher of the month. Here is pitching at TD Bank Ballpark.

Somerset Patriots right-hander Carlos Lagrange was named the Double-A Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for July by Minor League Baseball, according to a press release issued by the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate.

Lagrange, the Yankees No. 2 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, went 2-0 with a 1.27 ERA and 31 strikeouts over 21.1 innings of work in four games (three starts) in July. He led the league in opponents average (.101), K/9 IP (13.08), and was second in ERA (1.27) and Hits/9 IP (3.68).

For the season, Lagrange is 8-5 with a 3.65 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 86.1 innings of work. He ranks in the top-10 among the Yankees minor league leaders with 127 strikeouts (1st), 8 wins (T-2nd), .189 opponents Average (4th), 16 games started (T-6th), 86.1 innings pitched (8th) and 3.65 ERA (9th).

Lagrange, 22, was signed by the Yankees as an international free agent out of Bayaguana, Dominican Republic on February 3, 2022. For his Yankees MiLB career, Lagrange has an 8-7 record, 4.20 ERA in 49 games (45 starts).