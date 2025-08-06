New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Yankees will continue their series against the Texas Rangers today. Things have not gone New York's way in recent games, as it has lost its last five games, including a full sweep at the hands of the Miami Marlins. Every loss pushes the Yankees further and further away from first place in a competitive AL East, making a rebound victory incredibly important here.

Luckily, the Yankees will have Carlos Rodon on the mound here. The lefty has rebounded well from a mediocre start to the season, compiling a 3.34 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP in 23 starts. However, his last start featured a return to early-season form for Rodon, with the Marlins racking up four runs in four innings. Rodon should have a decent outing here, especially since the Rangers have an especially tough time hitting left-handed pitching.

The Rangers do not have the same depth of experience on the mound in this contest. Jack Leiter is only in his second season in the big leagues, and neither has been particularly notable. This season, he has posted a 4.10 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP in 19 starts. One of his biggest issues has been control, seeing as the righty has allowed three or more walks in each of his last three starts. Even with a cold Yankees lineup, Leiter is liable to have a tough outing.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+128)

Rangers +1.5 (-138)

Moneyline

Yankees -130

Rangers +121

Totals

OVER 8 (-112)

UNDER 8 (+103)

*The above data was collected on August 6, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Yankees are 50-64 ATS this season.

The Yankees are 25-28 ATS in games following a loss.

The OVER is 29-26-3 when New York plays on the road.

The Rangers are 63-52 ATS this season.

The Rangers are 33-23 ATS when playing at home.

The UNDER is 48-36-1 when Texas plays an American League opponent.

Yankees vs Rangers Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Austin Slater, OF - Out.

Fernando Cruz, RP - Out.

Texas Rangers

Evan Carter, CF - Out.

Jake Burger, INF - Out.

Chris Martin, RP - Out.

Yankees vs Rangers Predictions and Picks

Mark Ruelle of Winners and Whiners writes, "The Yankees are struggling, and this is a must-have game for them. Rodon earned a spot at the All-Star game, and he needs to pitch like one here. He has limited hits this season, with just 91 in 134 innings of work.

The concern is his control. Rodon has walked over 50 batters this season, but also has superior strikeout numbers. He'll limit the damage on Wednesday afternoon, and the Bombers' bats will make the difference. They have 181 home runs as a team, still plenty of pop even without Judge. Take the Yankees with the ML."