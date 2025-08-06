Guardians vs Mets: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Cleveland Guardians look to sweep the New York Mets in their three-game series.

The Guardians are 58-55 and second in the AL Central Division. Cleveland won Game 2, 3-2. The Guardians were down 2-0 early, tied things up in the fourth, and scored a late run for another close win. They tallied six hits, with Steven Kwan leading the offense with two hits and one RBI.

The Mets are 63-51 and second in the NL East Division. New York is two games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the division. The Mets have lost seven of their last eight games, and both sides of the ball have been inconsistent. New York managed a couple of runs and a few hits early in Game 2 but recorded only one hit in the second half of the game.

Spread

Guardians +1.5 (-151)

Mets -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline

Guardians +144

Mets -155

Total

OVER 7.5 (-110)

UNDER 7.5 (-104)

*The above data was collected on August 6, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Guardians vs Mets Betting Trends

Cleveland is 6-1 SU in its last seven games.

Cleveland is 5-0 SU in its last five games against the NY Mets.

Cleveland is 9-3 SU in its last 12 games on the road.

The NY Mets are 1-7 SU in their last eight games.

The NY Mets are 1-4 SU in their last five games at home.

The NY Mets are 7-2 SU in their last nine games when playing at home against Cleveland.

Guardians vs Mets Injury Reports

Cleveland Guardians

Wuilfredo Antunez, RF - Day-to-day

Lane Thomas, CF - 10-day IL

Juan Brito, SS - Day-to-day

Chase DeLauter, RF - Day-to-day

Will Brennan, RF - 60-day IL

Justin Boyd, RF - Day-to-day

New York Mets

Jesse Winker, LF - 60-day IL

Jose Siri, CF - Day-to-day

Rafael Ortega, CF - Day-to-day

Matt Rudick, CF - Day-to-day

Nick Madrigal, 3B - 60-day IL

Guardians vs Mets Predictions and Picks

Cleveland is 29-28 on the road and 7-3 in its last 10 games. The Guardians rank 26th in runs scored, last in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they are 13th in ERA. José Ramírez leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. He went hitless and scored once in Game 2. On the mound for the Guardians is Gavin Williams, who is 6-4, with a 3.33 ERA. He has nine quality starts on the season and is coming off a shutout.

New York is 38-20 at home and 3-7 in its last 10 games. The Mets are tied for 13th in runs scored, 22nd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they are fifth in ERA. Juan Soto leads the team in home runs, and he walked twice in Game 2. On the mound for New York is David Peterson, who is 7-4 with a 2.98 ERA. He has 13 quality starts this season and has given up two runs or less in six straight games.

Best Bet: Under