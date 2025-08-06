AEW’s Full Gear 2025 Coming Back to Newark’s Prudential Center in November

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 04: Chris Jericho throws a chair at the All Elite Wrestling panel during 2019 New York Comic Con at Jacob Javits Center on October 04, 2019 in New York City.

AEW picked Newark's Prudential Center to stage Full Gear on Nov. 22. The New Jersey venue will host the major wrestling show for the third straight year.

"Being around wrestling and being a fan of wrestling my whole life, I know it's very important to keep a great relationship with the fans around New York and New Jersey, and we have such great fans in the area," said Tony Khan, per the New York Post.

Ticket sales start Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster and AEWTix.com. Want first pick? Join AEW Insider by Aug. 19 for presale access.

The announcement comes after AEW's record-breaking All In show at Globe Life Field. The Texas stadium packed in 25,000 fans: the biggest North American crowd yet. That night saw "Hangman" Adam Page snatch the world title from Jon Moxley in a stunning match.

The Prudential Center proved its worth last year when Full Gear drew 10,000 strong. Past AEW shows at this spot have pulled in even bigger crowds topping 13,000.

Full Gear caps off AEW's packed 2025 schedule. The year features Forbidden Door hitting London, All Out taking Toronto, WrestleDream landing in St. Louis, and Worlds End closing things out in Chicago.

Since its 2019 start, Full Gear has grown into a can't-miss yearly spectacle. The show marks its seventh run this year and is known for title fights and wrapping up big storylines that kept fans guessing.