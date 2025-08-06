A Child’s Ear Infections May Need a Pediatric ENT Specialist

Ear Infections are a common part of childhood, but the pain and disruption can feel never-ending.

“Ear pain and ear complaints are common from babies to teenagers. They’re especially common for children aged three and under,” said Diana N. Traquina, MD, a pediatric otolaryngologist at The Children’s Hospital at Saint Peter’s University Hospital.

Pediatricians often treat ear infections with antibiotics. However, recurring infections may require evaluation by a pediatric otolaryngologist, also known as an Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) specialist.

You should consider taking your child to a pediatric ENT when:

• Your child experiences four to six ear infections per year

• Hearing loss is suspected

• Antibiotics are no longer effective

• Fluid builds up in the middle ear

• The infections interfere with speech or developmental milestones

What Causes Chronic Ear Infections?

Persistent infections often stem from fluid trapped behind the eardrum. This can be caused by:

• Allergies

• Frequent colds

• Enlarged adenoids, which are a patch of lymphoid tissue high up in the throat, just behind the nose

• Dysfunction with the ear’s drainage tube (Eustachian tube), which connects the middle ear to the back of the nose

“If the trapped fluid does not drain, it creates the perfect environment for bacteria to grow, leading to repeated infections and possible hearing issues,” said Dr. Traquina. “It’s important to seek care for your child as early a possible.”

The most common treatment for recurrent ear infections and longstanding fluid is a minor surgical procedure to place small tympanostomy tubes into the eardrum. These tubes help drain fluid and allow ventilation of the middle ear, which reduces the risk of infection. The procedure takes about 10 minutes under general mask anesthesia. Most children are back to normal activities by the next day. The tubes typically stay in place for about a year and fall out on their own. By then, a child’s immune system has usually matured enough to prevent future infections and their Eustachian tubes have increased ventilation.

Other Causes of Ear Pain

Older children may report ear discomfort that could be linked to other conditions, like joint problems from grinding teeth. Enlarged tonsils and adenoids are also common causes of ear problems, and sometimes both the ear tubes and tonsils are addressed in a single surgery. Outer ear infections are also frequent in children who swim often. These infections are treated with ear drops that reduce bacteria and swelling.

Because young children can’t always explain their symptoms, diagnosis often requires careful observation.

“We pay close attention to how your child breathes, eats, sleeps, and talks because those everyday things tell us a lot about their health and what kind of care they need,” said Dr. Traquina.