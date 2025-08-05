Yankees vs Rangers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Yankees have lost four games in a row and will look to fix their pitching.

The Yankees are 60-53 and third in the AL East Division. They are currently tied with the Seattle Mariners for the second AL Wild Card spot. New York lost Game 1, 8-5. The Yankees blew two leads in this game and ultimately lost on a three-run walk-off home run in the 10th inning. The offense had hits spread throughout the lineup, and Paul Goldschmidt led the way with three hits.

The Rangers are 59-55 and third in the AL West Division. They are four and a half games back of the Houston Astros for first place in the division. Their recent games have been high-scoring, and Texas was able to capitalize with a big inning early against New York and battle back a few times. Josh Jung led the offense with two hits and three RBIs.

Spread

Yankees +1.5 (-186)

Rangers -1.5 (+157)

Moneyline

Yankees +115

Rangers -125

Total

Over 8 (-119)

Under 8 (-100)

*The above data was collected on August 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Rangers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of NY Yankees' last five games.

NY Yankees is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

NY Yankees is 8-4 SU in its last 12 games against Texas.

The total has gone OVER in six of Texas' last eight games.

Texas is 12-6 SU in its last 18 games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Texas' last nine games against NY Yankees.

Yankees vs Rangers Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Austin Slater, LF - Out

Aaron Judge, RF - 10-day IL

Brennen Davis, CF - Day-to-day

Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B - 60-day IL

Texas Rangers

Devin Fitz-Gerald, SS - Day-to-day

Jake Burger, 1B - 10-day IL

Evan Carter, CF - 10-day IL

Danyer Cueva, SS - Day-to-day

Chandler Pollard, 2B - Day-to-day

Curley Martha, SS - Day-to-day

Yankees vs Rangers Predictions and Picks

New York is 26-31 on the road and 4-6 in its last 10 games. The Yankees are tied for first in runs scored, 10th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and first in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank 17th in ERA. Cody Bellinger is third on the team in batting average and had two hits and an RBI in Game 1. The Yankees are 0-4 on this six-game road trip and will try to put an end to their string of close, brutal losses. On the mound for New York is Will Warren, who is 6-5 with a 4.64 ERA. He has four quality starts this season and is coming off a solid outing against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Texas is 35-20 at home and 5-5 in its last 10 games. The Rangers rank 21st in runs scored, 28th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank first in ERA. Adolis García leads the team in RBIs but struck out four times in Game 1. Texas will look to tighten up its starting pitching. On the mound for the Rangers is Nathan Eovaldi, who is 9-3 with a 1.49 ERA. He has 11 quality starts this season and a 0.59 ERA in July.

Best Bet: Rangers Spread