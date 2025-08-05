Rangers Looking at Jack Eichel as Golden Knights Hit Contract Snag

EDMONTON, CANADA – MAY 12: Jack Eichel #9 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates to evade Mattias Janmark #13 of the Edmonton Oilers during the third period of Game Four of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 12, 2025, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

As Vegas struggles with money issues, the New York Rangers watch Jack Eichel's situation with keen interest. The Knights face a $7.6 million squeeze while trying to keep their top scorer in the fold.

"I think other teams around the league are expecting it (Eichel contract extension with the Golden Knights) to get done," said Emily Kaplan, according to NYRangersInsider. "I haven't heard anything about Eichel not wanting to get it done, so my expectation that is something that gets done this summer."

In a standout year, Eichel lit up the scoreboard. His 94-point run included 28 goals and 76 assists across 77 games. When the stakes rose in the playoffs, he stayed hot with 10 points in 11 matches.

Vegas made waves by swapping Nicolas Roy for Mitch Marner. This bold move, while adding firepower, squeezed their budget tight. Now they're stuck between keeping their star center and staying under the cap.

Should talks fall through, New York stands ready. Sources say the Bruins might jump in, too, giving Eichel a chance to play near his old stomping grounds.

Since leaving Buffalo in 2021-22, Eichel's game has taken off. His stats show clear improvement with more ice time in Vegas.