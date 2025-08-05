Playoffs? No Guarantee for Struggling Yankees and Mets

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 04: Jeff McNeil #1 of the New York Mets looks on after lining out forthe final out of the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Citi Field on August 04, 2025 in New York City.

Is it possible that the Mets and Yankees could both miss the playoffs this year?

It sounds inconceivable! And if you posed such an idea even a week ago, hell, a month ago, it would be downright blasphemy.

But with the way things are going right now?

The Mets have lost six of their last seven games, and threw away a game that was within their grasp as the Cleveland Guardians came away victorious 7-6 in ten innings.

With Tyrone Taylor at first base in the bottom of the ninth inning and one out, Francisco Lindor lined a double to right. The Mets decided to hold Taylor at third, rather than let him score. The end result? The Mets never scored in that inning and lost the game.

The Yankees? Well, their bullpen blew it again, as the Texas Rangers launched a pair of home runs to storm back and beat them 8-5 in ten innings on Monday.

The three relievers (Jake Bird, 27.00 ERA, David Bedna,r 6.75 ERA, and Camilo Duval 6.75), whom the Yankees acquired a week ago, are off to rough starts. In fact the Yankees demoted Bird following Monday's loss.

Look at the standings!

The Yankees are now in third place in the AL East, 5.5 games out of first place. Their grip on the wild card is also tenuous. The Yanks are currently tied with the Mariners for the second wild card slot at 60-53. Behind them are the Rangers, who are just 1.5 games out. The Guardians are 2.5 behind.

And the schedule doesn't ease up anytime soon. The Yankees have six games with the Astros, seven more games with the Red Sox, three more games with the Blue Jays, two more with the Rays, and series against the Cardinals and Tigers still to play. All of these teams are playoff contenders.

Meanwhile in the National League, the Mets are now 1.5 games back of the Phillies in the East. While Philadelphia hasn't exactly run away with things, they are playing better baseball right now, with series wins against the Yankees and Tigers, and, having just dismantled the hapless Orioles on Monday 13-3.

The Mets and Phillies still have seven more games against one another, which will go a long way in deciding a winner of the NL East. But the Mets lack of quality starting pitching, and the streakiness of the Mets' "Fab Four" of Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor should leave fans concerned.

As far as the wild card, the Amazin's hold a tenuous one-game advantage for the second wild card slot over the San Diego Padres. That's the same San Diego Padres' team that swept the Mets last week. Behind the Padres are the inconsistent Cincinnati Reds, who took two of three from the Mets a few weeks ago.

It's fair to say the Mets have a tougher remaining schedule than the Yankees. Seven games remain with the Phillies; six with the Braves; six with the suddenly surging Marlins; three each against the Tigers, Brewers, Padres, Reds, and Rangers.

According to CBS, the Yankees still hold an 86.3 percent chance of making the playoffs, although their chances of winning the division are down to 21 precent. The Mets meanwhile have a 78.2 percent chance of making the postseason, and 24 percent of winning the NL East.