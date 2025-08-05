Guardians vs Mets: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Cleveland Guardians look to make it two wins in a row in their three-game series with the New York Mets.

The Guardians are 57-55 and second in the AL Central Division. Cleveland won Game 1, 7-6. The Guardians scored first and had a five-run sixth inning. They slowly gave up that lead but pulled out the win in the 10th inning. The offense tallied nine hits, and Gabriel Arias led the way with four RBIs.

The Mets are 63-50 and second in the NL East Division. New York is a game and a half back of the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the division. The Mets have lost six of their last seven games, and both sides of the ball have been inconsistent. New York did a good job coming back twice in Game 1, but they continue to falter in the final clutch moments. Pete Alonso led the offense with four hits and four RBIs, including a home run.

Spread

Guardians +1.5 (-124)

Mets -1.5 (+113)

Moneyline

Guardians +163

Mets -186

Total

OVER 8 (-118)

UNDER 8 (-101)

*The above data was collected on August 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Guardians vs Mets Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in five of Cleveland's last seven games.

Cleveland is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

Cleveland is 4-1 SU in its last five games against the NY Mets.

The NY Mets are 1-6 SU in their last seven games.

The NY Mets are 7-1 SU in their last eight games when playing at home against Cleveland.

The NY Mets are 5-2 SU in their last seven games against an opponent in the American League.

Guardians vs Mets Injury Reports

Cleveland Guardians

Wuilfredo Antunez, RF - Day-to-day

Lane Thomas, CF - 10-day IL

Juan Brito, SS - Day-to-day

Chase DeLauter, RF - Day-to-day

Will Brennan, RF - 60-day IL

Justin Boyd, RF - Day-to-day

New York Mets

Jesse Winker, LF - 60-day IL

Jose Siri, CF - Day-to-day

Rafael Ortega, CF - Day-to-day

Matt Rudick, CF - Day-to-day

Nick Madrigal, 3B - 60-day IL

Guardians vs Mets Predictions and Picks

Cleveland is 28-28 on the road and 6-4 in its last 10 games. The Guardians rank 26th in runs scored, last in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they are 14th in ERA. José Ramírez leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. He recorded a walk and an RBI in Game 1. On the mound for the Guardians is Logan Allen, who is 7-9 with a 4.00 ERA. He has six quality starts this season and posted a 3.52 ERA in July.

New York is 38-19 at home and 4-6 in its last 10 games. The Mets rank 15th in runs scored, 22nd in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they are fifth in ERA. Juan Soto leads the team in home runs and had two hits and two runs scored in Game 1. On the mound for New York is Clay Holmes, who is 9-6 with a 3.45 ERA. He has six quality starts this season, but has been inconsistent in his recent outings.

Best Bet: Under