ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Yankees Feeling Pressure after Miami Sweep

The pressure is mounting on Aaron Boone and the Yankees after the team was swept by the Miami Marlins.

Michael Cohen
Aaron Boone motions toward his beleaguered bullpen.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 19: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees points to the bullpen during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 19, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The 2025 New York Yankees appear to be sinking fast. At least it feels that way after the Bombers were swept away by the Miami Marlins over the weekend, just days after Brian Cashman and company put pedal to the metal to try to improve the bullpen at the trade deadline.

Instead everything that could go wrong went wrong for the Bronx Bombers.

On Friday, the three relievers the Yankees acquired, Jake Bird, David Bednar, and Camillo Doval, combined to surrender nine runs, seven earned, in 2.1 innings of work as the Yanks watched a seemingly insurmountable 9-4 lead disappear into an ugly 13-12 loss.

Saturday's 2-0 loss was exacerbated by Jazz Chisholm's sloppy baserunning at first base when he was picked off, leading to an unseen exchange between him and Aaron Boone.

And finally, Sunday, Miami flat-out dominated the Yanks as Edward Cabrera held New York to just two hits over six innings of work.

For the Marlins it was a huge weekend. Three sellout crowds, and a team that is starting to creep back into the NL East and NL Wild Card races with a 55-55 record. They are now at .500.

As for the Yankees it feels like panic is starting to settle in, at least with the fanbase.

"I think we got a good team out there," Boone said. "That gives me confidence. It's on all of us to pull it out together. We have the makings of a good club, but we haven't showed it consistently enough."

The Yankees are now 4.5 games out of first in the AL East, but more importantly, now trail the Boston Red Sox by 1.5 games for the top wild card. The Yankees have only a half-game lead over Seattle for the second wild card. Texas and Cleveland are not too far behind for the last playoff spot.

In short, it's getting late early, and the Yankees need to figure things out or they could be in big, big trouble.

Aaron BooneBaseballMLBNew York Yankees
Michael CohenWriter
Michael Cohen is the News and Sports Director at Fox Sports Radio New Jersey and Magic 98.3 FM, as well as a radio production assistant with Fox and Magic in New Jersey. He started his career in Somerset in 2018 initially as a news fill-in at WCTC 1450 AM, and soon moved up to higher responsibilities in the ensuing years, assuming News & Sports Director title in 2021Prior to his time with Fox Sports New Jersey, Michael was play-by-play voice for New Jersey Jackals baseball, and as well as play-by-play and color for the College of Staten Island basketball (men and women), softball and baseball. Michael began his career as a news and sportswriter with the Jersey Journal of Hudson County.
Related Stories
Brian Cashman gives a thumbs up after this trade deadline.
Local SportsYankees Bolster Pen and Bench at DeadlineMichael Cohen
Cedric Mullins runs toward first.
Local SportsMets Solidify Outfield with MullinsMichael Cohen
Rutgers is set to hire a new Athletic Director.
Local SportsRutgers Set to Hire Zinn as New A.D.Michael Cohen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect