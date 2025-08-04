Yankees Feeling Pressure after Miami Sweep

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 19: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees points to the bullpen during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 19, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 2025 New York Yankees appear to be sinking fast. At least it feels that way after the Bombers were swept away by the Miami Marlins over the weekend, just days after Brian Cashman and company put pedal to the metal to try to improve the bullpen at the trade deadline.

Instead everything that could go wrong went wrong for the Bronx Bombers.

On Friday, the three relievers the Yankees acquired, Jake Bird, David Bednar, and Camillo Doval, combined to surrender nine runs, seven earned, in 2.1 innings of work as the Yanks watched a seemingly insurmountable 9-4 lead disappear into an ugly 13-12 loss.

Saturday's 2-0 loss was exacerbated by Jazz Chisholm's sloppy baserunning at first base when he was picked off, leading to an unseen exchange between him and Aaron Boone.

And finally, Sunday, Miami flat-out dominated the Yanks as Edward Cabrera held New York to just two hits over six innings of work.

For the Marlins it was a huge weekend. Three sellout crowds, and a team that is starting to creep back into the NL East and NL Wild Card races with a 55-55 record. They are now at .500.

As for the Yankees it feels like panic is starting to settle in, at least with the fanbase.

"I think we got a good team out there," Boone said. "That gives me confidence. It's on all of us to pull it out together. We have the makings of a good club, but we haven't showed it consistently enough."

The Yankees are now 4.5 games out of first in the AL East, but more importantly, now trail the Boston Red Sox by 1.5 games for the top wild card. The Yankees have only a half-game lead over Seattle for the second wild card. Texas and Cleveland are not too far behind for the last playoff spot.