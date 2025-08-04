New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers Odds, Spread, and Totals
The New York Yankees will take a trip down south to kick off their series against the Texas Rangers tonight. Things have recently taken a severe turn for the worse for the Yankees, as they just suffered a sweep at the hands of the Miami Marlins, dropping them to third in the hotly contested AL East playoff race. Rebounding here would be a massively important step in the right direction for a New York team that seems to be on the verge of crumbling.
Thankfully for manager Aaron Boone, he will have one of his best starters on the mound here. Max Fried has lived up to his billing as a big-time free agent, posting a 2.62 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP over 22 starts. While his recent outings have not been particularly inspiring, the Rangers rank in the bottom five of every single major offensive statistic this season, indicating a great chance for Fried to get back on track.
The Rangers will make this a rare battle of left-handed pitchers when they send Patrick Corbin to the mound tonight. The southpaw is in the midst of a rebound season, putting up a 3.78 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP in his 20 starts this year. Unfortunately for him, he will face a New York team that excels at hitting left-handed pitching, making this a fairly difficult matchup even with the Yankees' recent overall struggles.
Spread
- Yankees -1.5 (+116)
- Rangers +1.5 (-129)
Moneyline
- Yankees -144
- Rangers +134
Totals
- Over 7.5 (-103)
- Under 7.5 (-106)
*The above data was collected on August 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Yankees vs Rangers Betting Trends
- The Yankees are 50-62 ATS this season.
- The Yankees are 22-34 ATS as a road team.
- The over is 24-21-2 when New York is a road favorite.
- The Rangers are 61-51 ATS this year.
- The Rangers are 31-23 ATS when playing at home.
- The under is 35-18-1 when Texas plays at home.
Yankees vs Rangers Injury Reports
New York Yankees
- Aaron Judge, DH - Out.
- Fernando Cruz, RP - Out.
Texas Rangers
- Josh Jung, 3B -Day-to-Day.
- Evan Carter, CF - Out.
- Jake Burger, 1B - Out.
- Chris Martin, RP - Out.
- Robert Garcia, RP - Day-to-Day.
Yankees vs Rangers Predictions and Picks
Paul Biagioli of Winners and Whiners writes, "The Yankees have been struggling as of late, but this is a good spot to buy them lower than usual with a strong starter on the mound. There is a chance Aaron Judge could be back, but even without him, the Yankees will still look strong with Fried on the mound. He leads the Yankees in wins, has a strong 12-4 record, and has the same number of walks as Texas's Corbin does but has pitched nearly 25 more innings on the mound. Corbin has given up more homers in fewer innings, and Fried has the better ERA in the matchup as well. The Yanks have plenty of power even without Judge and will get a win here. Take the Yankees to win."