ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Yankees will take a trip down south to kick off their series against the Texas Rangers tonight. Things have recently taken a severe turn for the worse…

Ezra Bernstein
MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 03: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on August 03, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jared Lennon/Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – AUGUST 03: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on August 03, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jared Lennon/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees will take a trip down south to kick off their series against the Texas Rangers tonight. Things have recently taken a severe turn for the worse for the Yankees, as they just suffered a sweep at the hands of the Miami Marlins, dropping them to third in the hotly contested AL East playoff race. Rebounding here would be a massively important step in the right direction for a New York team that seems to be on the verge of crumbling.

Thankfully for manager Aaron Boone, he will have one of his best starters on the mound here. Max Fried has lived up to his billing as a big-time free agent, posting a 2.62 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP over 22 starts. While his recent outings have not been particularly inspiring, the Rangers rank in the bottom five of every single major offensive statistic this season, indicating a great chance for Fried to get back on track. 

The Rangers will make this a rare battle of left-handed pitchers when they send Patrick Corbin to the mound tonight. The southpaw is in the midst of a rebound season, putting up a 3.78 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP in his 20 starts this year. Unfortunately for him, he will face a New York team that excels at hitting left-handed pitching, making this a fairly difficult matchup even with the Yankees' recent overall struggles.

Spread

  • Yankees -1.5 (+116)
  • Rangers +1.5 (-129)

Moneyline

  • Yankees -144
  • Rangers +134

Totals

  • Over 7.5 (-103)
  • Under 7.5 (-106)

*The above data was collected on August 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Yankees are 50-62 ATS this season.
  • The Yankees are 22-34 ATS as a road team.
  • The over is 24-21-2 when New York is a road favorite.
  • The Rangers are 61-51 ATS this year.
  • The Rangers are 31-23 ATS when playing at home.
  • The under is 35-18-1 when Texas plays at home.

Yankees vs Rangers Injury Reports

New York Yankees

  • Aaron Judge, DH - Out.
  • Fernando Cruz, RP - Out.

Texas Rangers

  • Josh Jung, 3B -Day-to-Day.
  • Evan Carter, CF - Out.
  • Jake Burger, 1B - Out.
  • Chris Martin, RP - Out.
  • Robert Garcia, RP - Day-to-Day.

Yankees vs Rangers Predictions and Picks

Paul Biagioli of Winners and Whiners writes, "The Yankees have been struggling as of late, but this is a good spot to buy them lower than usual with a strong starter on the mound. There is a chance Aaron Judge could be back, but even without him, the Yankees will still look strong with Fried on the mound. He leads the Yankees in wins, has a strong 12-4 record, and has the same number of walks as Texas's Corbin does but has pitched nearly 25 more innings on the mound. Corbin has given up more homers in fewer innings, and Fried has the better ERA in the matchup as well. The Yanks have plenty of power even without Judge and will get a win here. Take the Yankees to win."

New York YankeesTexas Rangers
Ezra BernsteinWriter
Related Stories
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 03: Brandon Nimmo #9 of the New York Mets reacts during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on August 03, 2025 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
MLBNew York Mets vs Cleveland Guardians: Odds, Run Line, and TotalKurt Boyer
David Peterson #23 of the New York Mets pitches during a game.
MLBGiants vs Mets: Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
Carlos Rodón #55 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch during a game.
MLBNew York Yankees vs Miami Marlins Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect