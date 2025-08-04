New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers Odds, Spread, and Totals

MIAMI, FLORIDA – AUGUST 03: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on August 03, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jared Lennon/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees will take a trip down south to kick off their series against the Texas Rangers tonight. Things have recently taken a severe turn for the worse for the Yankees, as they just suffered a sweep at the hands of the Miami Marlins, dropping them to third in the hotly contested AL East playoff race. Rebounding here would be a massively important step in the right direction for a New York team that seems to be on the verge of crumbling.

Thankfully for manager Aaron Boone, he will have one of his best starters on the mound here. Max Fried has lived up to his billing as a big-time free agent, posting a 2.62 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP over 22 starts. While his recent outings have not been particularly inspiring, the Rangers rank in the bottom five of every single major offensive statistic this season, indicating a great chance for Fried to get back on track.

The Rangers will make this a rare battle of left-handed pitchers when they send Patrick Corbin to the mound tonight. The southpaw is in the midst of a rebound season, putting up a 3.78 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP in his 20 starts this year. Unfortunately for him, he will face a New York team that excels at hitting left-handed pitching, making this a fairly difficult matchup even with the Yankees' recent overall struggles.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+116)

Rangers +1.5 (-129)

Moneyline

Yankees -144

Rangers +134

Totals

Over 7.5 (-103)

Under 7.5 (-106)

*The above data was collected on August 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Yankees are 50-62 ATS this season.

The Yankees are 22-34 ATS as a road team.

The over is 24-21-2 when New York is a road favorite.

The Rangers are 61-51 ATS this year.

The Rangers are 31-23 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 35-18-1 when Texas plays at home.

Yankees vs Rangers Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Aaron Judge, DH - Out.

Fernando Cruz, RP - Out.

Texas Rangers

Josh Jung, 3B -Day-to-Day.

Evan Carter, CF - Out.

Jake Burger, 1B - Out.

Chris Martin, RP - Out.

Robert Garcia, RP - Day-to-Day.

Yankees vs Rangers Predictions and Picks