New York Mets vs Cleveland Guardians: Odds, Run Line, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 03: Brandon Nimmo #9 of the New York Mets reacts during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on August 03, 2025 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The New York Mets may seem to be breathing down Philadelphia's neck in the NL East race, but neither team is galloping very fast into the dog days. The Metropolitans have lost two consecutive series since sweeping the San Diego Padres. Now, they'll face a Wild Card contender from the American League.

The Cleveland Guardians visit Citi Field for a twilight series opener today at 7:10 p.m. EST. The Mets and Guardians are not among the MLB teams to have gone on a barnstorming of interleague play recently, though both teams have flourished in summer series against their respective rival leagues.

New York comes off a disappointing 12-4 rubber match loss to San Francisco. Cleveland fared better in a series win over Minnesota over the weekend, falling just shy of a three-game sweep in Sunday's 5-4 loss.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (+118)

Guardians +1.5 (-131)

Moneyline

Mets -173

Guardians +159

Total

OVER 8 (-113)

UNDER 8 (-100)

*The above data was collected on August 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Mets vs Cleveland Guardians Betting Trends

The Cleveland Guardians have won four of their last five ball games.

The New York Mets are 1-5 in their last six contests.

The Guardians have beaten the Mets three consecutive times.

Totals have gone OVER in five of the last seven Mets home games.

New York Mets vs Cleveland Guardians Injury Reports

New York Mets

Center fielder Jose Siri is on the 60-day IL with a tibia bruise.

Relief pitcher AJ Minter is out for the season following lat surgery.

Left fielder Jesse Winker is on the 10-day IL with a right oblique strain.

Third baseman Nick Madrigal is on the 60-day IL with a fractured left shoulder.

Relief pitcher Danny Young is on the 60-day IL with a left elbow sprain.

Relief pitcher Max Kranick has undergone surgery for an elbow injury.

Relief pitcher Dedniel Nunez is out following elbow surgery.

Cleveland Guardians

Center fielder Lane Thomas is undergoing rehab for a foot injury.

Shortstop Juan Brito is doubtful for the Mets series with a left hamstring strain.

Right fielder Will Brennan is on the 60-day IL with an elbow injury.

New York Mets vs Cleveland Guardians Predictions and Picks

With the Mets on a downturn, why do the odds favor New York so strongly today? Cleveland's offensive depth is thin behind Jose Ramirez, who has 61 RBIs this season, and a few other names. As a ball team, Cleveland ranks last among Major League teams in batting average at .229. The club's low ceiling on offense was underscored when the Guardians averaged 3.3 runs in July's series loss at KC.