New York Red Bulls vs Monterrey: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Red Bulls went from the cusp of disappointment to the thrill of victory in one last-minute rally. Emil Forsberg's goal in the 97th minute gave the Red Bulls a critical win over Chivas Guadalajara in the 2025 Leagues Cup's opening round. That's a major momentum boost going into a contest against Mexico's pride and joy, the FIFA Club World Cup contenders from CF Monterrey.

TQL Stadium in Cincinnati will play host when the New York Red Bulls and Monterrey meet at 8:30 p.m. EST this Sunday. Monterrey's hopes to advance in the Leagues Cup may be on life support with a 0-0-1 record thus far, but the Rayados slugged it out in a corker with powerful Cincinnati in Round 1.

The Red Bulls will be trying for their seventh win in 12 appearances against Mexico's top league.

Spread

New York Red Bulls +1.5 (-550)

Monterrey -1.5 (+340)

Moneyline

New York Red Bulls +185

Monterrey +120

Draw +255

Total

Over 3.5 (+175)

Under 3.5 (-225)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Red Bulls vs Monterrey Betting Trends

Totals have gone over in five of New York's last seven games against Liga MX teams.

The Red Bulls have been held to one goal or less in seven of their last nine games.

Totals have gone over in five of Monterrey's last six games across competitions.

CF Monterrey has won only three times in its last nine appearances.

New York Red Bulls vs Monterrey Injury Reports

New York Red Bulls

Forward Cameron Harper is out with a knee injury.

Midfielder Lewis Morgan is out with a thigh injury.

Forward Wiktor Bogacz is questionable with an injured toe.

Monterrey

Defender Carlos Salcedo is out with a cruciate ligament injury.

Midfielder Nelson Deossa is out with a foot injury.

Goalkeeper Esteban Andrada is out with an elbow injury.

New York Red Bulls vs Monterrey Predictions and Picks

The Leagues Cup is comparable to the FIFA Club World Cup in the sense that not all teams are equally motivated. If you take winning the event seriously, you've already got an edge on the competition. The New York Red Bulls media is doing its part to drive the bandwagon following the opening win, with Michael Lewis of Front Row Soccer gushing that Forsberg's free-kick winner came in "one of the most dramatic finishes in franchise history."

Monterrey showed in the Club World Cup's round-robin that it's got plenty of gas on the fire in alternative competitions. However, the Mexican team's timing isn't as good as that of the Liga MX clubs, who are succeeding in the 2025 events so far. In fact, Monterrey's form is clearly not where it needs to be to contend on Mexico's table. Monterrey was crushed 0-3 by Pachuca in its Apertura debut this season, not a promising sign.