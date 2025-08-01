New York City FC vs Club Leon: Odds, Spread, and Total

New York City FC could not have gotten off to a worse start in the Leagues Cup, and we're not just talking about the Pigeons' 0-1 deficit after just two minutes of play. NYCFC fell victim to vintage Liga MX counters from Club Puebla, with the Mexican team's three-across back line serving footballs to wingers like Owen Gonzalez, in a 3-0 Puebla triumph that saw the Pigeons whiff on a dozen shots and 12 spent corners.

New York City has no choice but to win Round 2 in order to advance in a short event. The rival Red Bulls' stadium will play host to the Leagues Cup again as NYCFC faces Club Leon this evening at 6 p.m. EST.

Club Leon, like many Liga MX teams still fresh from a spring break, looked more vital than CF Montreal while taking an early 1-0 lead over L'Impact in Round 1 of Group Stage. But the Canadian club fought back to equalize, then win on a tiebreaker. Will the Pigeons follow suit and counterpunch Liga MX?

Spread

New York City FC -1 (-108)

Club Leon +1 (-112)

Moneyline

New York City FC -105

Club Leon +260

Draw +270

Total

Over 2.5 (-165)

Under 2.5 (+126)

*The above data was collected on August 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York City FC vs Club Leon Betting Trends

New York City FC is 4-2-2 in its last eight matches.

NYCFC is 3-0-5 in eight past contests against Liga MX clubs.

Club Leon has lost five out of its last seven games, counting tiebreakers.

Club Leon has not won a match away from home since Feb. 16.

New York City FC vs Club Leon Injury Reports

New York City FC

Forward Malachi Jones is out with a leg injury.

Midfielder Keaton Parks is out following right leg surgery.

Defender Thiago Martins is out with a leg injury.

Club Leon

Defender Adonis Frias is out with a hamstring pull.

Forward Emiliano Rigoni is out with a hamstring pull.

Defender Ivan Moreno is out with an ankle injury.

New York City FC vs Club Leon Predictions and Picks

New York City's potential moneyline bettors should think about motivation from a coach's point of view, and not just about the Pigeons' motivation to build on noteworthy wins coming into the Leagues Cup. Pascal Jansen began the event managing like Jurgen Klopp in the early rounds of an FA Cup, a smattering of youth and reserve cogs in the starting lineup making Round 1 into a bad omen.

Andrew Leigh of Hudson River Blue stresses that NYCFC's debut lineup was a "rotation" one, a nice way of saying the Pigeons treated their Leagues Cup opener like the NFL Hall of Fame Game. "Two players made the first starts of their NYCFC careers," reports Leigh, "new Designated Player signing Nico Fernández Mercau and teen striker Seymour Reid."