Mets Solidify Outfield with Mullins

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JULY 28: Cedric Mullins #31 of the Baltimore Orioles runs the bases against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 28, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The New York Mets were another winner on Trade Deadline day after they acquired the outfield bat they desperately needed in Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins.

Mullins, who is a free agent this coming off-season is known as a defensive wiz in the outfield, delivering numerous web-gems in his time in Baltimore's hitter friendly Camden Yards. Offensively, while he has struggled with a .229 batting average, Mullins brings some pop and speed to a lineup that could also use another jolt.

This season Mullins has 15 homers and 49 RBI, and 14 stolen bases. While he won't reach the level of production he had during his All-Star season in 2021. He is still on pace to drive in close to 75 runs, hit 20-plus homers and finish with 20-plus steals.

Moreover, the Mets didn't have to give up too much to get him, giving away three minor league relievers including the number 14 and number 30 prospects in the Amazin's farm system.

Moreover the Mets completed the deadline without having to ship away Mark Vientos and Brett Baty, both of whom have been coming on strong with the bats of late. Vientos hit a grand slam the other day in San Diego.

BULLPEN HELP

In addition to the Mullins acquisition, the Mets added three relievers at the deadline. They sent two prospects and Jose Butto to San Francisco for submarine righty Tyler Rogers, who owns a microscopic 1.80 ERA this year.

Mets President of Baseball Ops David Stearns also shipped prospects to St. Louis for its closer Ryan Helsley to bolster the back end of the bullpen behind Edwin Diaz. Most likely Helsley will take over the eighth inning freeing up overused relievers Ryan Staneck and Reed Garrett who can now be relied on in earlier situations.