ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Mets Solidify Outfield with Mullins

The New York Mets were another winner on Trade Deadline day after they acquired the outfield bat they desperately needed in Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins. Mullins, who is…

Michael Cohen
Cedric Mullins runs toward first.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JULY 28: Cedric Mullins #31 of the Baltimore Orioles runs the bases against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 28, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The New York Mets were another winner on Trade Deadline day after they acquired the outfield bat they desperately needed in Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins.

Mullins, who is a free agent this coming off-season is known as a defensive wiz in the outfield, delivering numerous web-gems in his time in Baltimore's hitter friendly Camden Yards. Offensively, while he has struggled with a .229 batting average, Mullins brings some pop and speed to a lineup that could also use another jolt.

This season Mullins has 15 homers and 49 RBI, and 14 stolen bases. While he won't reach the level of production he had during his All-Star season in 2021. He is still on pace to drive in close to 75 runs, hit 20-plus homers and finish with 20-plus steals.

Moreover, the Mets didn't have to give up too much to get him, giving away three minor league relievers including the number 14 and number 30 prospects in the Amazin's farm system.

Moreover the Mets completed the deadline without having to ship away Mark Vientos and Brett Baty, both of whom have been coming on strong with the bats of late. Vientos hit a grand slam the other day in San Diego.

BULLPEN HELP

In addition to the Mullins acquisition, the Mets added three relievers at the deadline. They sent two prospects and Jose Butto to San Francisco for submarine righty Tyler Rogers, who owns a microscopic 1.80 ERA this year.

Mets President of Baseball Ops David Stearns also shipped prospects to St. Louis for its closer Ryan Helsley to bolster the back end of the bullpen behind Edwin Diaz. Most likely Helsley will take over the eighth inning freeing up overused relievers Ryan Staneck and Reed Garrett who can now be relied on in earlier situations.

The one knock on the Mets is the fact they couldn't get a starting pitcher, but the certainly tried. The Mets were reportedly linked to the likes of Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara, and there were even rumors as far as month ago about a Jacob deGrom reunion, but Texas is back in the mix in the AL Wild Card race.

MLBNew York MetsTrade Deadline
Michael CohenWriter
Michael Cohen is the News and Sports Director at Fox Sports Radio New Jersey and Magic 98.3 FM, as well as a radio production assistant with Fox and Magic in New Jersey. He started his career in Somerset in 2018 initially as a news fill-in at WCTC 1450 AM, and soon moved up to higher responsibilities in the ensuing years, assuming News & Sports Director title in 2021Prior to his time with Fox Sports New Jersey, Michael was play-by-play voice for New Jersey Jackals baseball, and as well as play-by-play and color for the College of Staten Island basketball (men and women), softball and baseball. Michael began his career as a news and sportswriter with the Jersey Journal of Hudson County.
Related Stories
Brian Cashman gives a thumbs up after this trade deadline.
Local SportsYankees Bolster Pen and Bench at DeadlineMichael Cohen
Rutgers is set to hire a new Athletic Director.
Local SportsRutgers Set to Hire Zinn as New A.D.Michael Cohen
Greg Schiano leads Rutgers out of the tunnel.
Local SportsSchiano Excited to Get Rutgers Camp GoingMichael Cohen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect