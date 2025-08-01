Giants vs Mets: Odds, Spread, and Total

The San Francisco Giants have lost six games in a row and will look to get revenge on the New York Mets, after New York swept them in San Francisco last week.

The Giants are 54–55 and third in the NL West Division. San Francisco had a rough July. Going back to mid-June, this team was in the wild-card race and more than 10 games over .500. Now, they have lost 12 of their last 14 games, fallen below .500 for the first time all season, and are six games back of the final wild-card spot. They just traded a couple of their best relievers and have basically hit rock bottom. It's a new month for the Giants, and the only way to go is up.

The Mets are 62–47 and first in the NL East Division. New York has a half-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies and just got swept by the San Diego Padres. The first game of the series was a close one-run loss. In the last two games, the offense scored only one run combined, and the pitching was below average. At the trade deadline, New York picked up speedy contact hitter Cedric Mullins and a couple of relievers to help with their push for October.

Spread

Giants +1.5 (-173)

Mets -1.5 (+157)

Moneyline

Giants +124

Mets -138

Total

OVER 7.5 (+103)

UNDER 7.5 (-119)

*The above data was collected on August 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Giants vs Mets Betting Trends

San Francisco is 0-6 SU in its last six games.

San Francisco is 1-4 SU in its last five games against the NY Mets.

The total has gone OVER in four of San Francisco's last five games on the road.

The NY Mets are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games.

The NY Mets are 4-1 SU in their last five games at home.

The NY Mets are 13-5 SU in their last 18 games against an opponent in the National League West Division.

Giants vs Mets Injury Reports

San Francisco Giants

Parks Harber, 3B - Day-to-day

Christian Koss, 2B - 10-day IL

Sam Huff, C - Day-to-day

Jerar Encarnacion, RF - 10-day IL

Tom Murphy, C - 60-day IL

Alexander Suarez, CF - Day-to-day

Nate Furman, 2B - Day-to-day

New York Mets

Jesse Winker, LF - 60-day IL

Francisco Alvarez, C - Day-to-day

Juan Soto, RF - Day-to-day

Jose Siri, CF - 60-day IL

Rafael Ortega, CF - Day-to-day

Matt Rudick, CF - Day-to-day

Nick Madrigal, 3B - 60-day IL

Giants vs Mets Predictions and Picks

San Francisco is 26–29 on the road and 2–8 in its last 10 games. The Giants are tied for 24th in runs scored, 27th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank sixth in ERA. The Giants' offense needs to get going early and avoid waiting until late in the game to generate runs. On the mound for San Francisco is Robbie Ray, who is 9–5 with a 2.93 ERA. He has 13 quality starts this season and recently allowed two runs to the Mets in a 2–1 loss.

New York is 37–16 at home and 7–3 in its last 10 games. The Mets are tied for 17th in runs scored, 23rd in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank fourth in ERA. The Mets will look to regroup at home on both sides of the ball. On the mound for New York is David Peterson, who is 7–4 with a 2.98 ERA. He has 12 quality starts this season and recently beat the Giants 2–1.

Best Bet: Under