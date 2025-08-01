ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Giants vs Mets: Odds, Spread, and Total

The San Francisco Giants have lost six games in a row and will look to get revenge on the New York Mets, after New York swept them in San Francisco…

Michael Garaventa
David Peterson #23 of the New York Mets pitches during a game.
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants have lost six games in a row and will look to get revenge on the New York Mets, after New York swept them in San Francisco last week.

The Giants are 54–55 and third in the NL West Division. San Francisco had a rough July. Going back to mid-June, this team was in the wild-card race and more than 10 games over .500. Now, they have lost 12 of their last 14 games, fallen below .500 for the first time all season, and are six games back of the final wild-card spot. They just traded a couple of their best relievers and have basically hit rock bottom. It's a new month for the Giants, and the only way to go is up.

The Mets are 62–47 and first in the NL East Division. New York has a half-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies and just got swept by the San Diego Padres. The first game of the series was a close one-run loss. In the last two games, the offense scored only one run combined, and the pitching was below average. At the trade deadline, New York picked up speedy contact hitter Cedric Mullins and a couple of relievers to help with their push for October.

Spread

  • Giants +1.5 (-173)
  • Mets -1.5 (+157)

Moneyline

  • Giants +124
  • Mets -138

Total

  • OVER 7.5 (+103)
  • UNDER 7.5 (-119)

*The above data was collected on August 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • San Francisco is 0-6 SU in its last six games.
  • San Francisco is 1-4 SU in its last five games against the NY Mets.
  • The total has gone OVER in four of San Francisco's last five games on the road.
  • The NY Mets are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games.
  • The NY Mets are 4-1 SU in their last five games at home.
  • The NY Mets are 13-5 SU in their last 18 games against an opponent in the National League West Division.

Giants vs Mets Injury Reports

San Francisco Giants

  • Parks Harber, 3B - Day-to-day
  • Christian Koss, 2B - 10-day IL
  • Sam Huff, C - Day-to-day
  • Jerar Encarnacion, RF - 10-day IL
  • Tom Murphy, C - 60-day IL
  • Alexander Suarez, CF - Day-to-day
  • Nate Furman, 2B - Day-to-day

New York Mets

  • Jesse Winker, LF - 60-day IL
  • Francisco Alvarez, C - Day-to-day
  • Juan Soto, RF - Day-to-day
  • Jose Siri, CF - 60-day IL
  • Rafael Ortega, CF - Day-to-day
  • Matt Rudick, CF - Day-to-day
  • Nick Madrigal, 3B - 60-day IL

Giants vs Mets Predictions and Picks

San Francisco is 26–29 on the road and 2–8 in its last 10 games. The Giants are tied for 24th in runs scored, 27th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank sixth in ERA. The Giants' offense needs to get going early and avoid waiting until late in the game to generate runs. On the mound for San Francisco is Robbie Ray, who is 9–5 with a 2.93 ERA. He has 13 quality starts this season and recently allowed two runs to the Mets in a 2–1 loss.

New York is 37–16 at home and 7–3 in its last 10 games. The Mets are tied for 17th in runs scored, 23rd in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank fourth in ERA. The Mets will look to regroup at home on both sides of the ball. On the mound for New York is David Peterson, who is 7–4 with a 2.98 ERA. He has 12 quality starts this season and recently beat the Giants 2–1.

Best Bet: Under

Both of these pitchers have stacked up quality starts this season, and they just faced off last week, allowing a combined total of three runs. Both teams rely heavily on pitching, and the Giants can barely score right now.

New York MetsSan Francisco Giants
Michael GaraventaWriter
Related Stories
Carlos Rodón #55 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch during a game.
MLBNew York Yankees vs Miami Marlins Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
Mark Vientos
MLBMets Looking To Deal Vientos, Acuña as Trade Deadline ApproachesJim Mayhew
Mickey Moniak
MLBMets Eye Rockies’ Moniak as Potential Outfield AdditionJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect