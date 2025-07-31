ContestsEvents
Somerset Patriots Postpone Thursday’s Game Due to Storms

Thursday night’s game postponed due to heavy rain and wind.

Michael Cohen

This evening's game, Thursday July 31, between the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate New York Yankees, Somerset Patriots and the San Francisco Giants Double-A Affiliate, Richmond Flying Squirrels has been postponed due to the pending storm in the area.

According to the National Weather Service there is a threat of strong storms with thunder, lightning and potential flash flooding for parts of New Jersey on Thursday evening. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire state according to Governor Phil Murphy's office.

The Patriots and Squirrels will make up the game on Friday night as part of a straight double-header with two-seven inning games beginning at 6 p.m.

Fans entering the ballpark on Friday will be in for a treat! The Patriots are giving Babe Ruth bobbleheads to the first 1,000 adults through the turnstiles. And on Saturday night, the Patriots will recognize the New York Black Yankees of the Negro Leagues with a number of special guests including ex-Yankee and Met Willie Randolph in attendance.

