Russian Olympic Medalist Gritsyuk Joins Devils Following KHL Success
After two strong seasons with SKA St. Petersburg, the New Jersey Devils signed Russian skater Arseny Gritsyuk to an entry-level contract this May.
"I'd been waiting for it for a long time," said Gritsyuk, according to Sport-Express. "I'm really eager to test myself in the league, especially in hockey terms — to see the level."
The 24-year-old showed his skill last season, scoring 44 points in 49 games. Before joining SKA, he won both Olympic silver and the Gagarin Cup with Avangard.
New Jersey picked him back in 2019. His deal includes a clause to return to Russia if he misses the NHL cut. "If things don't work out, I can go back," he stated. "I'll try the AHL ... but not for long. Two, maybe three months at most."
The summer signing of Evgenii Dadonov might smooth Gritsyuk's switch to New Jersey. He's gotten tips from NHL veterans Mikhail Grigorenko, Nikita Zaitsev, and Yegor Chinakhov about playing in North America.
English still trips him up sometimes. "I took lessons twice weekly before, but I've slacked off lately," he admitted. "Basic talk is fine: I know lots of words. Those small connecting words give me trouble, though."
When SKA started fresh after their early playoff exit, it didn't affect his NHL dreams. "We had it set: two years with SKA, then off to the NHL," he said.
Despite the time zones between Russia and America, he watched New Jersey's playoff run last year. While his exact spot on the team isn't set, he stays in touch with their development coaches.