New York Red Bulls vs Chivas Guadalajara: Odds, Spread, and Total

Chivas Guadalajara can be happy to stand above many of its Liga MX rivals, at least in the eyes of Las Vegas. Most of the 2025 Leagues Cup's opening matches come with odds that favor Major League Soccer over Mexico's teams, even after Houston, San Diego, and New York City FC bombed on the first night. Chivas Guadalajara has an edge over New York on tonight's betting board, though not much of one.

The Chivas of Zapopan face the New York Red Bulls in each team's Group Stage debut at 7:30 p.m. EST. The match could be an interesting clash of styles. Chivas combine Mexico's three-across-the-back style of formation with a defensive stinginess that has kept betting-total outcomes going "under" in the club's kickoffs. The Red Bulls, by contrast, are in a slump full of lively attacks and shaky defending.

New York's opponent at Sports Illustrated Stadium will be missing two defenders due to injury. But overall, Liga MX teams look more complete than many MLS representatives at the start of the Leagues Cup, thanks to Mexico's new season just beginning. It could be why MLS has disappointed thus far.

Spread

New York Red Bulls Ev (+105)

Chivas Guadalajara Ev (-125)

Moneyline

New York Red Bulls +165

Chivas Guadalajara +140

Draw +240

Total

Over 2.5 (-128)

Under 2.5 (+108)

*The above data was collected on July 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Red Bulls vs Chivas Guadalajara Betting Trends

The New York Red Bulls have just one victory in their last seven matches.

Totals went over in six of the last seven NYRB games at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Totals have gone under in nine of Chivas Guadalajara's last 12 appearances.

The Red Bulls have gone 5-1-4 in 10 matchups against Liga MX.

New York Red Bulls vs Chivas Guadalajara Injury Reports

New York Red Bulls

Forward Cameron Harper is out with a knee injury.

Midfielder Lewis Morgan is out with a thigh injury.

Forward Wiktor Bogacz is questionable with a toe injury.

Forward Serge Ngoma is questionable with a thigh injury.

Chivas Guadalajara

Forward Chicharito is out with a calf injury.

Center back Miguel Tapias is out with a thigh injury.

Defender Leonardo Sepulveda is out with an ankle injury.

New York Red Bulls vs Chivas Guadalajara Predictions and Picks

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is having a splendid debut season with the Red Bulls. The former Bundesliga standout has 13 tallies in 24 league appearances. But he's not getting much help from a supporting cast that made the Chicago Fire look like Atletico Madrid through much of an 0-1 defeat last Saturday. Emil Forsberg, the Red Bulls' other go-to striker, has quieted since scoring a brace against New England.

Chivas Guadalajara's offense is built around more than just Cade Cowell at forward. The team's newest midfielder, Efraín Alvarez, has garnered rave reviews through three rounds of Liga MX's late-year cycle. The Chivas homepage bubbled over with praise after Alvarez made a big-time difference as a substitute, performing against Club Leon: "The left-footed attacker came close to scoring a couple of great goals."