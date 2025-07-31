Mets Looking To Deal Vientos, Acuña as Trade Deadline Approaches

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 28: Mark Vientos #27 of the New York Mets hits a grand slam home run during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on July 28, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

With Thursday's deadline fast approaching, the Mets want to swap infielders Mark Vientos and Luisangel Acuña. Teams seeking options besides Arizona's Eugenio Suárez have shown interest. The Reds contacted New York about both players, as reported by ESPN's Buster Olney to Sports Illustrated.

Vientos crushed a bases-loaded blast against San Diego on Monday. His stock shot up after that hit. The White Sox might want him in a package for Luis Robert Jr.

At first, Acuña lit up the field in 2025. His .308 April average won him National League Rookie of the Month. Then his bat went cold: .204 in May dropped to a chilly .167 in June. By June 23, he found himself back in Triple-A.

The 23-year-old came to New York in the Max Scherzer trade with Texas back in 2023. Since coming back up July 10, he's warmed the bench. Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio's strong play has kept him there.

Last fall, Acuña filled in well during his first MLB stint. While Francisco Lindor nursed a bad back for eight games, the rookie hit .308 with three home runs in just 14 games.

Don't expect Baty to go anywhere. Since late June, he's kept his bat hot at .279 while getting on base often.