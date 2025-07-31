Mets Eye Rockies’ Moniak as Potential Outfield Addition

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JULY 25: Mickey Moniak #22 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates after hitting a home run in the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 25, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Mets want Colorado's Mickey Moniak to fill their outfield gap while Jesse Winker sits out. Through 290 at-bats, Moniak's bat has stayed hot with 16 homers and a .259 mark at the plate.

The former top draft pick shines when right-handers take the mound. His stats tell the story: an .890 OPS and 130 wRC+. Yet he stumbles against lefties, posting just a .610 OPS and 58 wRC+.

This year marks Moniak's breakout. His power numbers pop off the page: a .265 ISO and 12.5% barrel rate puts him near the top quarter of big league hitters. At the plate, he draws walks 6.2% of the time and whiffs on 24.1% of his swings.

But his splits raise red flags. While he crushes it at Coors Field with a 151 wRC+, his bat cools on the road to an 83 mark. Against righties away from Denver's thin air, his numbers drop to a .715 OPS and 94 wRC+.

The glove work needs polish. His -10 Defensive Runs Saved and -1 Outs Above Average show room for growth in the field.

With the Rockies starting their sell-off after sending McMahon to New York's other team, more moves loom. Any club that snags Moniak gets him through 2027.