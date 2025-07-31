ContestsEvents
Mets Eye Rockies’ Moniak as Potential Outfield Addition

Jim Mayhew
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JULY 25: Mickey Moniak #22 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates after hitting a home run in the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 25, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Mets want Colorado's Mickey Moniak to fill their outfield gap while Jesse Winker sits out. Through 290 at-bats, Moniak's bat has stayed hot with 16 homers and a .259 mark at the plate.

The former top draft pick shines when right-handers take the mound. His stats tell the story: an .890 OPS and 130 wRC+. Yet he stumbles against lefties, posting just a .610 OPS and 58 wRC+.

This year marks Moniak's breakout. His power numbers pop off the page: a .265 ISO and 12.5% barrel rate puts him near the top quarter of big league hitters. At the plate, he draws walks 6.2% of the time and whiffs on 24.1% of his swings.

But his splits raise red flags. While he crushes it at Coors Field with a 151 wRC+, his bat cools on the road to an 83 mark. Against righties away from Denver's thin air, his numbers drop to a .715 OPS and 94 wRC+.

The glove work needs polish. His -10 Defensive Runs Saved and -1 Outs Above Average show room for growth in the field.

With the Rockies starting their sell-off after sending McMahon to New York's other team, more moves loom. Any club that snags Moniak gets him through 2027.

As Colorado braces for what could be its worst year yet, the stars might line up for a deal. Moniak's stock has never been higher, and the Mets need outfield help now.

Jim MayhewWriter
