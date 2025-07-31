Jets Let Go of Rookie Kicker Davis, Try Out Veteran Folk

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 12: A special logo honoring the September 11th victems is seen on the back of the New York Jets helmets during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Jets cut rookie kicker Caden Davis during Tuesday's practice. The swift move left a gap in their special teams unit.

To fill the open spot, they signed running back Lawrance Toafili. The timing matched with a visit from Nick Folk, their former kicker who wore green from 2010 to 2016.

"The Jets had an old friend in for a tryout today – kicker Nick Folk, per sources. Folk kicked for the Jets from 2010-16," said Brian Costello to X per Heavy.com.

Harrison Mevis stands as the sole kicker on their 91-player list. Austin McNamara holds down punting duties by himself.

The new addition, Toafili, spent five seasons at Florida State and played 55 games. His standout moments included two big plays: a 70-plus-yard run and catch for scores. He joined just four other FSU players to hit this mark.

With Toafili in the mix after Zach Evans left Monday, the Jets now field six backs. The group counts Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis, Donovan Edwards, and Kene Nwangwu among its ranks.

Early camp shows mixed results from the kicking squad. Neither Mevis nor McNamara has shown steady form in practice.