New York Mets vs San Diego Padres Odds, Spread, and Totals

A battle between two of the National League's best continues when the New York Mets wrap up their series against the San Diego Padres this afternoon. The Padres stole the first two games of the set, putting up runs in droves against a typically staunch New York pitching staff. Some measure of revenge would be nice for the Mets as they look ahead to an equally important series against the San Francisco Giants.

Looking to stem New York's bleeding is starting pitcher Clay Holmes. Holmes has been a hugely underrated part of the rotation, earning a 3.40 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP over his 21 starts this season. Additionally, the righty has actually put up better numbers when playing on the road, increasing the chances of a second solid appearance in a row from Holmes against an NL West team.

The Padres do not have the same level of stability on the mound here. Veteran arm Yu Darvish is set to make his fifth start of the campaign, and it would be difficult for it to be worse than his last outing, an appearance in which he allowed eight runs in three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals. Darvish's overall ERA is 9.18, and while the sample size is obviously small, it is clear that he has not been able to shake off the rust that comes with an extended absence. The Mets are a good offense, so it is likely that Darvish is in for another tough start today.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (+157)

Padres +1.5 (-180)

Moneyline

Mets -105

Padres -115

Totals

Over 8.5 (-110)

Under 8.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on July 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Padres Betting Trends

The Mets are 28-27 ATS when playing on the road.

The Mets are 23-22 ATS in games following a loss.

The under is 29-23-3 when New York plays away from home.

The Padres are 60-48 ATS this year.

The Padres are 28-23 ATS at home.

The under is 30-25-3 in games following a San Diego win.

Mets vs Padres Injury Reports

New York Mets

Jesse Winker, DH - Out.

Juan Soto, RF - Day-to-Day.

San Diego Padres

No injuries of note.

Mets vs Padres Predictions and Picks