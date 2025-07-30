ContestsEvents
Back To School Cash Contest 2025

Who says going back to school can’t be rewarding? Enter for a chance to win cash for a back-to-school shopping spree with a grand prize total of $2,000! Between July…

Josh Faiola
Sponsored By
Magyar Bank

Who says going back to school can't be rewarding? Enter for a chance to win cash for a back-to-school shopping spree with a grand prize total of $2,000! Between July 30 and August 27th, enter the contest page for a chance to win big. The winner of this national contest will get to take home $1,000 and will have the opportunity to donate the remaining $1,000 to the school or charity of their choice.  

Brought to you by… Magyar Bank... simply Magnificent for over 100 years.

Back to School 25 rules PDFDownload
Back To SchoolCash Contest
Josh FaiolaEditor
