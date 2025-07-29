Schiano Excited to Get Rutgers Camp Going

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 3: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights leads his team onto the field before a college football game against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium on September 3, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Rutgers football was back on the field for the first time this summer on Monday as training camp officially started for the Scarlet Knights.

Expectations are high coming into this season, but for Coach Greg Schiano, he's excited for the opportunity to get players back on the field.

"We have some new additions, but I am anxious to see them get out there and play. I love training camp. It's the only time in the year where we have their entire attention. We meet everyday for 20 something straight days; that is where you make your biggest improvement. Tonight we will walk through mistakes we made today and get ready for tomorrow," he said.

A week ago during Big Ten Media Day, Schiano made no bones about how he feels about his team entering this season, stressing he isn't satisfied with going 7-6 on a annual basis. The belief, and goal is to win championships.

"I came back to win the championship. That may sound funny to some who have followed college football, but that's what we're going to do," Schiano said last week in Las Vegas.

BIG NEWS

Rutgers got some big news on Monday when word came down that Defensive End Wydeek Collier had re-classified his commitment to Rutgers for the Class of 2025. The four-star defensive end committed to Rutgers for the Class of 2026 this past January. Now he will join the program this summer and will take part in Camp.

"Wydeek is a fine player, one we are excited about," Schiano said. "He is not here yet, but he will be here soon. Great to get him in our program, learning football and our culture."

The Asbury Park Press reported that Collier was the No. 3-ranked prospect in Pennsylvania for his class and the No. 105 recruit in the country for the 2026 recruiting class. He had offers from the likes of Penn State, North Carolina, Miami, Nebraska, Florida State, USC, and Syracuse.

RUNNING BACK ROOM

Replacing a star like Kyle Monangai is no easy task. The record breaking running back is now in the NFL with the Chicago Bears, and leaves behind a deep running back room at Rutgers. It is not clear who will be the starting back coming Opening Day, August 28.

"It's competition," Schiano said of the running back competition. "It's everything they do. How they take care of their bodies. It's every position really, it just so happens to be a we have some talented guys at the running back position. We will rotate guys, we will give guys an equitable chance behind the same line."

ATHLON SPORTS ALL BIG TEN