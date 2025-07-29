NYC Shooter Targeted NFL Offices: Reports

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 29: A New York Police Department (NYPD) officer stands in front of a bullet-shattered window at 345 Park Avenue building after a gunman killed four people before turning the gun on himself on Monday evening on July 29, 2025, in New York City. The suspect, identified as Shane Tamura, 27, shot and killed a police officer and three civilians, the New York Police Department has said.

More information is coming to light about the gunman who shot and killed four people, including a police officer, at a Midtown Manhattan office building along Park Avenue, who was targeting the offices of the National Football League.

City Mayor Eric Adams told reporters that the shooter, Shane Tamura of Las Vegas, was trying to get into the NFL offices after shooting four people, but took the wrong elevator.

According to the Associated Press, Tamura, who took his own life, claimed in a three-page note to have a brain disease linked to contact sports and held a "grievance against the NFL over a claim that he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

"The degenerative brain disease has been linked to concussions and other repeated head trauma common in contact sports such as football, but it can only be diagnosed after someone has died."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo that a league employee was seriously injured and was in stable condition at a hospital.

According to a X-post on Tuesday morning via the Athletics' Dianna Russini, the victim in the hospital is Craig Clementi, an employee in the League's Finance Department.

Goodell called the attack "an unspeakable act of violence in our building."

Word of the tragedy and the suspect's horrifying motivations reached NFL training camps.

Both New York Jets Head Coach Aaron Glenn and New York Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll addressed the tragedy with words of encouragement to the families involved in the shooting.

"As an organization our thoughts and prayers go out to all the families. You think about the families that go through that, and it's tough," Glenn said.