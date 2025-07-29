ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

NYC Shooter Targeted NFL Offices: Reports

More information is coming to light about the gunman who shot and killed four people, including a police officer, at a Midtown Manhattan office building along Park Avenue, who was…

Michael Cohen
A police officer stands behind barricades at 345 Park Avenue in NYC.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 29: A New York Police Department (NYPD) officer stands in front of a bullet-shattered window at 345 Park Avenue building after a gunman killed four people before turning the gun on himself on Monday evening on July 29, 2025, in New York City. The suspect, identified as Shane Tamura, 27, shot and killed a police officer and three civilians, the New York Police Department has said.

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

More information is coming to light about the gunman who shot and killed four people, including a police officer, at a Midtown Manhattan office building along Park Avenue, who was targeting the offices of the National Football League.

City Mayor Eric Adams told reporters that the shooter, Shane Tamura of Las Vegas, was trying to get into the NFL offices after shooting four people, but took the wrong elevator.

According to the Associated Press, Tamura, who took his own life, claimed in a three-page note to have a brain disease linked to contact sports and held a "grievance against the NFL over a claim that he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

"The degenerative brain disease has been linked to concussions and other repeated head trauma common in contact sports such as football, but it can only be diagnosed after someone has died."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo that a league employee was seriously injured and was in stable condition at a hospital.

According to a X-post on Tuesday morning via the Athletics' Dianna Russini, the victim in the hospital is Craig Clementi, an employee in the League's Finance Department.

Goodell called the attack "an unspeakable act of violence in our building."

Word of the tragedy and the suspect's horrifying motivations reached NFL training camps.

Both New York Jets Head Coach Aaron Glenn and New York Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll addressed the tragedy with words of encouragement to the families involved in the shooting.

"As an organization our thoughts and prayers go out to all the families. You think about the families that go through that, and it's tough," Glenn said.

Added Coach Daboll: “Thoughts and prayers are with the people that were affected in that tragedy."

New York CityNFLShooter
Michael CohenWriter
Michael Cohen is the News and Sports Director at Fox Sports Radio New Jersey and Magic 98.3 FM, as well as a radio production assistant with Fox and Magic in New Jersey. He started his career in Somerset in 2018 initially as a news fill-in at WCTC 1450 AM, and soon moved up to higher responsibilities in the ensuing years, assuming News & Sports Director title in 2021Prior to his time with Fox Sports New Jersey, Michael was play-by-play voice for New Jersey Jackals baseball, and as well as play-by-play and color for the College of Staten Island basketball (men and women), softball and baseball. Michael began his career as a news and sportswriter with the Jersey Journal of Hudson County.
Related Stories
Fanatics Casino Unveils WWE-Themed Games in Multi-Year Deal, Launching During SummerSlam 2025
Local NewsFanatics Casino Unveils WWE-Themed Games in Multi-Year Deal, Launching During SummerSlam 2025Jim Mayhew
Eagles’ DeJean Teams Up With Korean Skincare Brand for Ulta Beauty Meet-and-Greet
Local NewsEagles’ DeJean Teams Up With Korean Skincare Brand for Ulta Beauty Meet-and-GreetJim Mayhew
Eli Manning Backs Out of Giants Ownership Deal Over Money and Job Concerns
Local NewsEli Manning Backs Out of Giants Ownership Deal Over Money and Job ConcernsJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect