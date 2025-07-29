New York Mets vs San Diego Padres: Odds, Run Line, and Total

The New York Mets did everything but keep a win streak going in San Diego last night. The visitors fought the Padres tit-for-tat through an insane fifth inning that included nine runs scored, 10 total hits, two home runs, a Grand Slam, and a wild pitch. The Mets tied the ball game 6-6 on a Ronny Mauricio homer in the top of the ninth, only to watch the Padres score in the bottom of the inning to take the win 7-6.

The Pads just learned first-hand how tough it is to beat the Mets these days. They'll try to do it again when the San Diego Padres host the New York Mets in tonight's middle match at 9:40 p.m. EST.

The Metropolitans remain 1.5 games ahead in first place in the NL East race, thanks to the seven-game streak that was snapped in San Diego, and the Philadelphia Phillies' current two-game losing skid.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (+140)

Padres +1.5 (-165)

Moneyline

Mets -125

Padres +105

Total

Over 8 (-120)

Under 8 (+100)

*The above data was collected on July 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Mets vs San Diego Padres Betting Trends

Monday's losing outcome snapped a seven-game New York Mets winning streak.

The New York Mets are 3-7 in their last 10 games in San Diego.

The San Diego Padres have won three straight games.

New York Mets vs San Diego Padres Injury Reports

New York Mets

Center fielder Jose Siri is on the 60-day IL with a tibia bruise.

Relief pitcher AJ Minter is out for the season following lat surgery.

Left fielder Jesse Winker is on the 10-day IL with a right oblique strain.

Third baseman Nick Madrigal is on the 60-day IL with a fractured left shoulder.

Relief pitcher Danny Young is on the 60-day IL with a left elbow sprain.

Relief pitcher Max Kranick is undergoing surgery for an elbow injury.

Relief pitcher Dedniel Nunez is out following elbow surgery.

San Diego Padres

Catcher Ethan Salas remains day-to-day with a back injury.

Third baseman Eguy Rosario remains out with a sports hernia.

Relief pitcher Jhony Brito is out for the season following UCL surgery.

New York Mets vs San Diego Padres Predictions and Picks

Designated hitter Mark Vientos, who dinged yesterday's Grand Slam for the Mets, tells Colin Martin of SNY that he "felt better at the plate for sure" during the Mets-Padres opener. That's music to the ears of New York fans who're looking for younger bats to pick up the slack when the veterans are inconsistent. Vientos would have had two home runs in the game if not for a leaping catch by Fernando Tatis Jr.

It's strange that Las Vegas has only an O/U (8) run total on tonight's middle game, as the Pads are dealing with pitching-rota issues, and took extra hours to confirm a scheduled start from Ryan Bergert against Sean Manaea of the Mets. San Diego is the best team Manaea has faced in a while. Bergert was crafty versus Philly in his previous start, but he didn't last long against the Washington Nationals on June 24.