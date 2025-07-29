New York City FC vs Club Puebla: Odds, Spread, and Total

Alonso Martinez's hat trick in Friday's 4-3 victory has given New York City FC fresh momentum going into the 2025 Leagues Cup. The striker from Costa Rica now has a dozen goals this MLS season, helping NYCFC to overcome steep odds to beat Club Puebla in the Leagues Cup's opening round of the Group Stage.

The Pigeons will host Los Camoteros at Sports Illustrated Stadium tonight at 8 p.m. EST. New York City's sunny outlook for the first round is underscored by parlay-friendly favorites' odds to take three points.

New York City FC's bright line to win the first round isn't a fluke for Major League Soccer. MLS teams are favored over Liga MX on most of the Leagues Cup betting board. Can the league back up its newfound reputation, starting with a victory over a Mexican club that has lost its injury-prone striker once again?

Spread

New York City FC -1.25 (-110)

Club Puebla +1.25 (-110)

Moneyline

New York City FC -250

Club Puebla +550

Draw +380

Total

Over 3 (-125)

Under 3 (+105)

*The above data was collected on July 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York City FC vs Club Puebla Betting Trends

New York City FC is 4-1-2 in its last seven matches.

Club Puebla's win last Friday snapped an 11-game winless streak.

NYCFC is 3-0-4 in seven past contests against Liga MX clubs.

Puebla has gone 1-0-4 in five matches against MLS teams.

New York City FC vs Club Puebla Injury Reports

New York City FC

Forward Malachi Jones is out with a leg injury.

Midfielder Keaton Parks is out with a leg injury.

Defender Thiago Martins is out following knee surgery.

Club Puebla

Forward Lucas Cavallini is out for the season following ACL surgery.

New York City FC vs Club Puebla Predictions and Picks

Two injury stories have helped to make NYCFC a trendy prediction in pregame. Hannes Wolf has been removed from the Pigeons' injury list quickly after going on it, although the Austrian midfielder did not persist the entire 90 minutes in New York City's corker with FC Dallas. Meanwhile, the striker Lucas Cavallini of Puebla tore his ACL last week, the second such season-ending wound of his career.

Los Camoteros will count on a loaned player to fill the void. Angelo Zarra of WSN reports that not only has forward Esteban Lozano looked sharp on the pitch in his debut with Puebla, but that his stint on loan from Club America could last a while: "The prized (Lozano) has the potential to carry this club in the future."