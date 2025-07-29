Devils Snag NHL Award for Fan Experience Upgrades at Prudential Center

NEWARK, NJ – OCTOBER 04: The jersey of Blake Coleman #20 of the New Jersey Devils is seen during the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at the Prudential Center on October 4, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

At the NHL Club Business Meetings in Seattle, the New Jersey Devils and their home arena won the 2025 Stanley Award. NHL boss Gary Bettman gave the prize to Jake Reynolds, who runs the Devils, for making games better for fans.

The win adds to their collection: it's their third Stanley Award. Two new spots at the arena sealed the deal: The Pier Club and Eastback Kitchen.

At Newark's arena, Eastback Kitchen serves as the main spot for food. They dish out local tastes at stands throughout the building, from basic seats to fancy boxes.

"Not only is it really important for us with the Stanley Awards to recognize the great work being done around the League in all the categories that we're talking about, the underpinning of the work and everything we're going to be discussing at the club business meetings really springs out of work reflected in Stanley Awards," said Susan Cohig, NHL executive vice president of club business affairs to NHL.com.

The Pier Club opened its doors this season upstairs. Members get tickets to watch the Devils play, plus entry to hundreds of other shows all year.

The Seattle event drew a big crowd: 1,300 people from NHL teams and offices came. Each year, they meet to share what works best in the hockey business.

Teams win Stanley Awards when they make watching games more fun. Whether it's better food or nicer spaces, the Devils want their building to stand out as one of hockey's best spots to catch a game.

All NHL teams try to give fans what they want. Past winners fixed up their buildings and added good food, just like the Devils did.