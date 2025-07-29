ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Devils Snag NHL Award for Fan Experience Upgrades at Prudential Center

At the NHL Club Business Meetings in Seattle, the New Jersey Devils and their home arena won the 2025 Stanley Award. NHL boss Gary Bettman gave the prize to Jake…

Jim Mayhew

NEWARK, NJ – OCTOBER 04: The jersey of Blake Coleman #20 of the New Jersey Devils is seen during the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at the Prudential Center on October 4, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

(Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

At the NHL Club Business Meetings in Seattle, the New Jersey Devils and their home arena won the 2025 Stanley Award. NHL boss Gary Bettman gave the prize to Jake Reynolds, who runs the Devils, for making games better for fans.

The win adds to their collection: it's their third Stanley Award. Two new spots at the arena sealed the deal: The Pier Club and Eastback Kitchen.

At Newark's arena, Eastback Kitchen serves as the main spot for food. They dish out local tastes at stands throughout the building, from basic seats to fancy boxes.

"Not only is it really important for us with the Stanley Awards to recognize the great work being done around the League in all the categories that we're talking about, the underpinning of the work and everything we're going to be discussing at the club business meetings really springs out of work reflected in Stanley Awards," said Susan Cohig, NHL executive vice president of club business affairs to NHL.com.

The Pier Club opened its doors this season upstairs. Members get tickets to watch the Devils play, plus entry to hundreds of other shows all year.

The Seattle event drew a big crowd: 1,300 people from NHL teams and offices came. Each year, they meet to share what works best in the hockey business.

Teams win Stanley Awards when they make watching games more fun. Whether it's better food or nicer spaces, the Devils want their building to stand out as one of hockey's best spots to catch a game.

All NHL teams try to give fans what they want. Past winners fixed up their buildings and added good food, just like the Devils did.

The group in charge, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, keeps working on the arena. They're always thinking up new ways to make game day special.

DevilsNHL Award
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
Devils’ Nemec Could Ask for Trade After Playing Time Cut
New Jersey DevilsDevils’ Nemec Could Ask for Trade After Playing Time CutJim Mayhew
Devils’ Draft Pick Yegorov Posts Strong .927 Save Percentage in First College Season
New Jersey DevilsDevils’ Draft Pick Yegorov Posts Strong .927 Save Percentage in First College SeasonJim Mayhew
Devils’ Scoring Numbers Hint at Potential Under Keefe’s System
New Jersey DevilsDevils’ Scoring Numbers Hint at Potential Under Keefe’s SystemJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect