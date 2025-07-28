Saint Peter’s University Hospital Earns 7th Consecutive Magnet® Designation for Nursing Excellence

Sponsored by Saint Peter's University Hospital

Saint Peter’s University Hospital, a member of Saint Peter’s Healthcare System, attained Magnet® designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) for the seventh consecutive time, this time receiving Magnet with Distinctionä designation, a testament to its continued dedication to high-quality nursing practice. The ANCC’s Magnet with Distinction designation was only introduced in January 2025 and celebrates hospitals and healthcare organizations that exceed the scoring thresholds required to attain Magnet designation. It raises the bar to recognize top-tier organizations that have achieved the highest level of nursing excellence while addressing emerging challenges. These hospitals serve as exemplary role models for nursing excellence and for creating an environment of care that improves patient outcomes.

The ANCC’s Magnet Recognition Program® distinguishes healthcare organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence. This credential is the highest national honor for professional nursing practice. Magnet recognition is the gold standard for nursing excellence. The Magnet Model provides a framework for nursing practice, research, and measurement of outcomes. Through this framework, ANCC evaluates applicants across a number of components and dimensions to gauge an organization’s nursing excellence.

“Magnet designation not only highlights the dedication of our nurses but also reflects our hospital-wide culture of excellence, collaboration, and compassion. We are proud of our Saint Peter’s nurses and everyone who played a role in this achievement. It is a powerful example of our commitment to the highest standards of care for the patients we serve,” said Leslie D. Hirsch, FACHE, president and CEO of Saint Peter’s Healthcare System.

The foundation of this model comprises various elements deemed essential to delivering superior patient care. These include the quality of nursing leadership and coordination and collaboration across specialties, as well as processes for measuring and improving the quality and delivery of care.

Receiving Magnet recognition for the seventh time is a great achievement for Saint Peter’s University Hospital as it continues to proudly belong to the global Magnet community. In receiving its seventh consecutive Magnet designation, Saint Peter’s became only the fifth hospital in the world to do so. Research demonstrates that Magnet recognition provides specific benefits to health care organizations and their communities, such as:

Higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication, availability of help and receipt of discharge information

Lower risk of 30-day mortality

Higher job satisfaction among nurses

Lower nurse reports of intentions to leave their positions

“Achieving Magnet designation for the seventh time, and this time with distinction, means that Saint Peter’s not only met the rigorous standards set by the ANCC but also exceeded expectations in key areas of nursing leadership, patient outcomes, professional development, and collaboration across departments,” said Linda Carroll, MSN, RN, MEDSURG-BC, vice president of Patient Care Services and chief nursing officer at Saint Peter’s Healthcare System. “This recognition was made possible by our nurses’ commitment, innovation, and passion for delivering exceptional patient care, and all those at Saint Peter’s who support a culture of service excellence.”

To achieve initial Magnet recognition, organizations must pass a rigorous and lengthy process that demands widespread participation from leadership and staff. This process includes an electronic application, written patient care documentation, an on-site visit, and a review by the Commission on Magnet Recognition.

Healthcare organizations must reapply for Magnet recognition every four years based on adherence to Magnet concepts and demonstrated improvements in patient care and quality. An organization reapplying for Magnet recognition must provide documented evidence to demonstrate how staff members sustained and improved Magnet concepts, performance and quality over the four-year period since the organization received its most recent recognition.

To learn more about Saint Peter’s awards and recognitions, visit saintpetershcs.com/award.