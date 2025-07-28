Rangers Looking at Stars’ Robertson Deal as Dallas Deals With Money Squeeze

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – MAY 27: Jason Robertson #21 of the Dallas Stars looks on against the Edmonton Oilers during the first periodin Game Four of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 27, 2025 in Edmonton, Alberta.

Money woes might push the Dallas Stars to trade star scorer Jason Robertson, with the New York Rangers ready to pounce. The Stars find themselves in a tight spot, with barely $1 million left under the cap.

After sending Dumba to the Penguins, Dallas wants more financial wiggle room. A Robertson trade would clear $7.75 million yearly from their books. The Stars aim to skip a tricky arbitration process with their top scorer.

NHL expert Kypreos reports strong interest in the young forward from multiple teams. The situation turned trickier after Rantanen's massive $12 million yearly contract shook up the market.

With no trade limits in his deal, the Stars can freely shop their star player before his restricted free agency kicks in. Four teams stand ready to make offers: Utah's new squad, Detroit, Seattle, and LA.

The bright lights of MSG and a real shot at winning it all make New York an attractive spot. Drury, running the show in Manhattan, sees a chance to add firepower to his lineup.