New York Mets vs San Diego Padres: Odds, Run Line, and Total

No club from either league wants to meet the Mets. New York has surged ahead of Philadelphia in the NL East by means of a seven-game winning streak, sweeping the San Francisco Giants on the road over the weekend. First baseman Pete Alonso rates fifth in Major League Baseball with 81 RBIs on the year.

Alonso and the New York Mets will try to keep it going against the host San Diego Padres in tonight's opener at Petco Park, set to begin at 9:40 p.m. EST. San Diego comes in having rebounded from an 0-2 series deficit to tie St. Louis in four, keeping the Pads within four games of the Dodgers in the NL West.

Betting opened with San Diego boasting nearly (-150) odds to win. Since then, New York's odds have proven so popular that sportsbooks were close to booking balanced action on the Mets and Padres moneylines within hours. Put simply, MLB speculators jumped all over the Mets' market.

Spread

Mets +1.5 (-192)

Padres -1.5 (+165)

Moneyline

Mets +110

Padres -125

Total

OVER 8 (-103)

UNDER 8 (-116)

*The above data was collected on July 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Mets vs San Diego Padres Betting Trends

The New York Mets have won seven ball games in a row.

New York has gone 3-6 in its last nine games at San Diego.

Totals have gone UNDER in five of San Diego's last seven games.

New York Mets vs San Diego Padres Injury Reports

New York Mets

Center fielder Jose Siri is on the 60-day IL with a tibia bruise.

Relief pitcher AJ Minter is out for the season following lat surgery.

Left fielder Jesse Winker is on the 10-day IL with a right oblique strain.

Third baseman Nick Madrigal is on the 60-day IL with a fractured left shoulder.

Relief pitcher Danny Young is on the 60-day IL with a left elbow sprain.

Relief pitcher Max Kranick is undergoing surgery for an elbow injury.

Relief pitcher Dedniel Nunez is out following elbow surgery.

San Diego Padres

Catcher Ethan Salas remains day-to-day with a back injury.

Third baseman Eguy Rosario remains out with a sports hernia.

Relief pitcher Jhony Brito is out for the season following UCL surgery.

New York Mets vs San Diego Padres Predictions and Picks

Fans are waiting for Alonso's bat to come alive again. The slugger was recently bothered by a minor hand injury, and his only RBI of the Mets-Giants series came on a sacrifice. The inconsistency of Alonso and Juan Soto in the Mets' cleanup spots has helped to inspire tonight's conservative Over/Under of (8) combined runs, though a start from New York hurler Frankie Montas is behind that number, too.

Is San Diego starter Dylan Cease worthy of a Five-Innings Bet? The season stats certainly don't suggest it. Cease stands on a sickening 3-10 record this year, with a mediocre 4.59 ERA. His last two outings have been effective, allowing two runs in more than 10 innings. That hasn't stopped teams from offering Cease a scenery change. Sportsnaut's Matt Johnson believes that Cease would only be dealt for a "good hitter."