Mets’ Soto Leads MLB in Expected Stats Despite .500 Slugging Percentage

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 18: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets bats against the New York Yankees during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 18, 2025 in New York City.

Mets star Juan Soto hits the ball with crushing power, yet his .500 slugging falls well short of his .641 expected mark: the widest gap in baseball this season.

MLB's Statcast tracks each swing, measuring exit speed and launch angles. Their data ranks Soto's expected slugging as second-best in the majors, topped only by Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

Bad luck plagues Soto at the plate. The stats show he smashes the ball with authority. His actual results don't match the quality of his contact.

Stadium size cuts into his totals. Spectacular catches rob him of extra bases. Still, he keeps crushing the ball with textbook swings that should produce bigger numbers.

Watch for Soto to catch fire soon. When a player hits this well, the results usually catch up to the underlying skills. His bat speed and pitch selection remain elite.

After early struggles in his Mets start, signs point up. His recent at-bats show more punch, though the stats hint at even better days ahead.

Make no mistake: Soto stands tall among MLB's finest hitters. That .500 slugging puts him near the top already. The metrics suggest his ceiling stretches higher still.

Past seasons prove these predictive stats spot breakouts well. The system's track record adds weight to Soto's promising outlook.