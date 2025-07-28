Devils’ Nemec Could Ask for Trade After Playing Time Cut

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – APRIL 27: Simon Nemec #17 of the New Jersey Devils skates against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Four of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Prudential Center on April 27, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey.

The Devils' young defenseman Simon Nemec might want out of New Jersey. His ice time fell sharply this season: a full five minutes less per game. The 21-year-old skated in 27 matches but stayed stuck on the bench more than expected under coach Sheldon Keefe.

"There's ongoing dialogue between Simon Nemec's representatives and the Devils' front office regarding his role and future with the team," said Slovakian hockey insider Tomas Prokop per Hockey Patrol.

Picked second in the 2022 NHL Draft, Nemec now plays just under 15 minutes each night. His stats tell a simple story: two goals, two assists. Not much to show for his time on ice.

But in the minors, he shined bright. While skating for Utica last year, he lit up the scoreboard. Five goals. Eighteen assists. Thirty-four games.

New Jersey's blue line runs deep. Stars like Luke Hughes and Dougie Hamilton eat up minutes. Veterans Brendan Dillon and Brett Pesce fill out the rest. Not much room left for a kid trying to prove himself.

The coach's decisions hit hard. Less time on ice. More games watching from above. Prokop says the young skater's faith in Keefe has cracked.

Back in 2022, the Devils saw Nemec as their future on defense. Now, just three years later, that bright future looks dim. Plans change fast in pro hockey.