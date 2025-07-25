Phillies vs Yankees Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia Phillies look to get back in the win column and start their six-game road trip on a strong note.

The Phillies are 58–44 and sit second in the NL East Division. They currently hold the second NL Wild Card spot. Philadelphia went 3–3 on a six-game homestand, with four of those games being high scoring. They just took two out of three from the Boston Red Sox, with all three games being closely contested. The Phillies will look to tighten up their pitching efforts moving forward.

The New York Yankees are 56–46 and second in the AL East Division. They currently hold the top AL Wild Card spot. New York also went 3–3 on a six-game road trip, with most of the games being fairly close. The Yankees just lost two out of three to the division-leading Toronto Blue Jays and now sit four and a half games back of first place. The Yankees will look for more consistency on both sides of the ball.

Spread

Phillies +1.5 (-153)

Yankees -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline

Phillies +142

Yankees -153

Total

OVER 10 (-119)

UNDER 10 (+101)

*The above data was collected on July 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Yankees Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 7-12 as the underdog.

Philadelphia is 26-24 ATS on the road.

Philadelphia is 17-32-1 o/u on the road.

New York is 51-38 as the favorite.

New York is 26-23 ATS at home.

New York is 19-29-1 o/u at home.

Phillies vs Yankees Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Marcus Lee Sang, CF - Day-to-day

Trent Farquhar, 2B - Day-to-day

Alec Bohm, 3B - 10-day IL

Carson Taylor, SS - Day-to-day

New York Yankees

Brennen Davis, CF - Day-to-day

Braden Shewmake, SS - Day-to-day

Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B - 60-day IL

Phillies vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is 25–25 on the road and 5–5 in its last 10 games. The Phillies rank 12th in runs scored, sixth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank eighth in ERA. Kyle Schwarber leads the team in home runs and RBIs. In the Boston series, he recorded three hits, including two home runs and four RBIs. On the mound for Philadelphia is Taijuan Walker, who is 3–5 with a 3.75 ERA. He typically pitches a few innings and allows two to three runs.

New York is 30–19 at home and 5–5 in its last ten games. The Yankees rank third in runs scored, seventh in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank 14th in ERA. Aaron Judge leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. The Yankees will look to keep their offensive numbers trending upward. On the mound for New York is Will Warren, who is 6–5 with a 4.91 ERA. He has three quality starts this season, but holds a 7.23 ERA in July.

Best Bet: Over