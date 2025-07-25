NFL Veteran Lorenzo Carter Retires Before Titans Camp, Shifts Focus to Family Farm

Just hours before training camp, Tennessee Titans linebacker Lorenzo Carter stepped away from pro football at 29. The news hit the team on Tuesday.

"He notified us yesterday that he will be retiring," said Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi to TennesseeTitans.com. "We wish him well."

Through seven NFL seasons, Carter made his mark in 96 games. His stats show the impact: 278 tackles, 21.5 sacks, five balls knocked loose from runners. After three years with Atlanta, he signed with Tennessee in March 2025.

The New York Giants picked Carter at spot 66 back in 2018. He spent his first four years there, with his best work coming in 2021. That year, he grabbed 50 tackles and picked off his first NFL pass.

Now back in Georgia, he works the soil at Lucky Charm Family Farm with his parents and sisters. "To be able to say that I know where my food comes from, and my kids will know where their food comes from. My family is working and we're living that healthy lifestyle out here, living off the land," Carter said, according to WSB-TV.

At the University of Georgia, Carter stood out. In 54 games, he piled up 165 tackles and brought down quarterbacks 14 times. His strong play caught the Giants' eye, who drafted the Norcross High grad in round three.

The Titans' pass rush took a big hit with Carter gone. Last year proved tough: just 32 sacks put them near the NFL's bottom. Only two teams did worse in 2024.