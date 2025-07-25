New York Red Bulls vs Chicago Fire: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Red Bulls will try to win their third road game of the Major League Soccer season when the Chicago Fire hosts the Big Apple soccer club this Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EST.

The Red Bulls are coming off a seesaw week of matches in which they rebounded from an early deficit to overwhelm the New England Revolution 5-3 before falling to Inter Miami and yet another Lionel Messi brace in the game to follow. Chicago opened as a minus-odds favorite to win this Saturday's contest.

Chicago's favorable odds are based on the history between the teams in addition to each club's current form. The Fire has defended well against the Red Bulls in the past, especially in the confines of Soldier Field.

Spread

New York Red Bulls +0.5 (-115)

Chicago Fire -0.5 (-105)

Moneyline

New York Red Bulls +260

Chicago Fire -105

Draw +290

Total

Over 3 (-105)

Under 3 (-115)

*The above data was collected on July 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Red Bulls vs Chicago Fire Betting Trends

Just one of the last six Red Bulls vs Fire games has gone over its betting total.

Chicago has lost to New York only once on home grounds since 2019.

The New York Red Bulls have just one victory in their last seven matches.

The Red Bulls are winless in road appearances since May 24.

New York Red Bulls vs Chicago Fire Injury Reports

New York Red Bulls

Forward Cameron Harper is out with a knee injury.

Midfielder Lewis Morgan is out with a thigh injury.

Forward Serge Ngoma is questionable with a thigh injury.

Chicago Fire

Defender Christopher Cupps is out with a lower-body injury.

Forward Chris Mueller is out for personal reasons.

Midfielder David Poreba is out with a lower-body injury.

Defender Carlos Terán is out with a lower-body injury.

New York Red Bulls vs Chicago Fire Predictions and Picks

Chicago took advantage of a soft schedule to claim four points against Montreal and Atlanta in last week's fast-paced slate. But the Fire has had its impressive days against tougher teams in recent MLS rounds, fighting the sensational San Diego to the finish on July 12. Two weeks prior, the Fire burned Charlotte FC with three goals in 11 minutes. "The onslaught continued for the Fire," recapped Chicago's team website, "pressing Charlotte into a mistake in the 33rd minute. Cuypers jumped on a defender's pass back to Kahlina, intercepted it, and finished for his 11th goal of the season."

New York's striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting remains quietly effective with 13 goals on the season, while teammate Emil Forsberg's brace versus New England gives him a hand in 16 Red Bulls tallies. However, each might find a different-than-usual pitch in Chicago with its forecasted hard rain on Saturday.