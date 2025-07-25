New York Mets vs San Francisco Giants Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Mets will kick off a highly anticipated three-game series against the San Francisco Giants tonight. The Mets enter this game on a budding hot streak, having won their last four contests, completing a sweep of the Los Angeles Angels to gain control of first place in the NL East, if only by a half-game over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Giants have not been as successful in recent games, dropping four of their six games since their return from the All-Star Break. Despite that, San Francisco has maintained a 54-49 record, good enough for third in the ever-competitive NL West.

A huge reason for New York's success has been its excellent starting pitching rotation. Clay Holmes, tonight's starter, has contributed as one of the best third arms in the MLB. Over his 20 appearances, the righty has earned a 3.48 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP. Those are well above-average numbers, but Holmes has struggled a bit as of late, failing to work deep into games while allowing far more walks than usual. The Giants are one of the most disciplined lineups in baseball, indicating that Holmes might have his hands full here.

It is not often that Holmes is matched up with someone who can go toe-to-toe with him, but that will be the case when Logan Webb takes the bump. Webb continues to build on his four years of good work with the Giants, posting a 3.08 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP over 21 appearances this season. Strangely, just like Holmes, Webb has run into a fairly cold streak, recently allowing six runs in five innings to the Los Angeles Dodgers and four runs in six innings to the Toronto Blue Jays. The Mets are in the midst of the aforementioned hot streak, so the fans might see more offensive production in this game than they expect.

Spread

Mets +1.5 (-200)

Giants -1.5 (+165)

Moneyline

Mets +113

Giants -129

Totals

Over 7 (-144)

Under 7 (-118)

*The above data was collected on July 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Giants Betting Trends

The Mets are 12-8 ATS as road underdogs.

The Mets are 27-31 ATS in games following a win.

The under is 28-21-1 in New York's road games.

The Giants are 45-58 ATS this season.

The Giants are 9-29 ATS as home favorites.

The under is 24-14 when San Francisco is a home favorite.

Mets vs Giants Injury Reports

New York Mets

Jesse Winker, DH - Out.

San Francisco Giants

Matt Chapman, 3B - Day-to-Day.

Christian Koss, INF - Out.

Jerar Encarnacion, OF - Out.

Erik Miller, RP - Out.

Mets vs Giants Predictions and Picks