New York Mets vs San Francisco Giants Odds, Spread, and Totals
The New York Mets will kick off a highly anticipated three-game series against the San Francisco Giants tonight. The Mets enter this game on a budding hot streak, having won their last four contests, completing a sweep of the Los Angeles Angels to gain control of first place in the NL East, if only by a half-game over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Giants have not been as successful in recent games, dropping four of their six games since their return from the All-Star Break. Despite that, San Francisco has maintained a 54-49 record, good enough for third in the ever-competitive NL West.
A huge reason for New York's success has been its excellent starting pitching rotation. Clay Holmes, tonight's starter, has contributed as one of the best third arms in the MLB. Over his 20 appearances, the righty has earned a 3.48 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP. Those are well above-average numbers, but Holmes has struggled a bit as of late, failing to work deep into games while allowing far more walks than usual. The Giants are one of the most disciplined lineups in baseball, indicating that Holmes might have his hands full here.
It is not often that Holmes is matched up with someone who can go toe-to-toe with him, but that will be the case when Logan Webb takes the bump. Webb continues to build on his four years of good work with the Giants, posting a 3.08 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP over 21 appearances this season. Strangely, just like Holmes, Webb has run into a fairly cold streak, recently allowing six runs in five innings to the Los Angeles Dodgers and four runs in six innings to the Toronto Blue Jays. The Mets are in the midst of the aforementioned hot streak, so the fans might see more offensive production in this game than they expect.
Spread
- Mets +1.5 (-200)
- Giants -1.5 (+165)
Moneyline
- Mets +113
- Giants -129
Totals
- Over 7 (-144)
- Under 7 (-118)
*The above data was collected on July 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Mets vs Giants Betting Trends
- The Mets are 12-8 ATS as road underdogs.
- The Mets are 27-31 ATS in games following a win.
- The under is 28-21-1 in New York's road games.
- The Giants are 45-58 ATS this season.
- The Giants are 9-29 ATS as home favorites.
- The under is 24-14 when San Francisco is a home favorite.
Mets vs Giants Injury Reports
New York Mets
- Jesse Winker, DH - Out.
San Francisco Giants
- Matt Chapman, 3B - Day-to-Day.
- Christian Koss, INF - Out.
- Jerar Encarnacion, OF - Out.
- Erik Miller, RP - Out.
Mets vs Giants Predictions and Picks
Chris King of Winners and Whiners writes, "The Mets pushed back to the top of the NL East standings thanks to their recent success, coupled with the Phillies' up-and-down week. With that said, Holmes has struggled in his recent outings and has suffered from some control issues of late. San Francisco has won two straight and sends their ace to the hill in Webb for this one. The Giants have had good pitching all season long, and their bullpen has been sound as well. San Francisco stands 28-20 at home while the Mets are just 22-28 as the visiting team. The Giants are trying to gain ground in the Wild Card chase, and their pitching is lined up for this weekend. Give the edge to San Francisco here."