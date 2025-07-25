New York City FC vs FC Dallas: Odds, Spread, and Total

New York City FC would be touted as a road favorite over FC Dallas in many circumstances. Big D has a tiny point total at 12th place in the Western Conference standings, with nothing to show for the last few rounds except for a win over the hapless Archies of St. Louis City.

This summer's case is unfortunately a different one. Not only is New York City's road form not getting any better as a tough season continues, but Hannes Wolf's injury now threatens to render the Pigeons' offense even less potent. The odds slightly favor FC Dallas for tonight's kickoff with NYCFC at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Sportsbooks think the game's attacks could be lively anyway, offering more expensive markets on the high side of totals approaching (3) goals. Is NYCFC's trend of low-scoring road games about to change?

Spread

New York City FC Ev (+105)

FC Dallas Ev (-125)

Moneyline

New York City FC +175

FC Dallas +145

Draw +260

Total

Over 2.75 (-120)

Under 2.75 (+100)

*The above data was collected on July 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York City FC vs FC Dallas Betting Trends

New York City FC has never lost a match against FC Dallas.

New York City has won only two road matches this MLS season.

Totals have gone under in eight of NYCFC's last 11 games on the road.

FC Dallas has gone 1-1-4 in the last six games.

New York City FC vs FC Dallas Injury Reports

New York City FC

Forward Hannes Wolf is out with a leg injury.

Forward Malachi Jones is out with a leg injury.

Midfielder Keaton Parks is out with a leg injury.

FC Dallas

Forward Anderson Julio is out with a lower-leg injury.

Defender Nolan Norris is out with an ankle injury.

Midfielder Paxton Pomykal is out with a bruised knee.

New York City FC vs FC Dallas Predictions and Picks

FC Dallas is playing well against teams who haven't been around long. Supporters at Toyota Stadium were treated to a corker on June 28, when San Diego FC needed a late equalizer from Chucky Lozano, followed by an injury-time winner to claim three points. Los Toros striker Petar Musa scored his 10th and 11th goals of the league season in FC Dallas' 3-0 victory over St. Louis, juicing up his proposition odds.

Transfer rumors have plagued NYCFC for the last few weeks, especially now that former defender Birk Risa's move to Europe replaces the "rumors" with a cold, hard contract. Meanwhile, Hudson River Blue's Matthew Mangam says the jury is out on how badly Wolf is ailing. "It's unclear whether Wolf missed the match due to rest, or if he has suffered an injury that might keep him sidelined longer," he writes.