Justin Fields Returns to Practice A Day After Toe Injury
Jets quarterback Justin Fields was back at Jets practice just a day after injury.
To quote the Eminem song Without Me, "Guess who's back? Back again!"
That's right folks, Justin Fields is back at Jets practice, one day after leaving the practice field with an apparent dislocated toe that sent Jets fans off a cliff.
On Friday Fields was seen running onto the field to take part in individual drills. He even ran toward the grandstands and took photos and signed autographs for a couple of smiling kids.
"This is the number 1 Justin Fields fan in the world right here," he said about one young fan in the video that was shared by the New York Jets on X.
Fields, who signed a two-year, $40 million deal to become the Jets starting quarterback suffered the foot injury during Thursday morning's practice. Some reports indicated Fields might have had the foot stepped on. He got onto the cart and was taken inside to have it looked at.
The Jets released a statement Thursday that Fields avoided serious injury and significant time missed.
It's not known how quickly Fields will ramp it back up.
The good news is he won't miss much time and should be ready to rock and roll come September 7 when the Jets host some former Jets quarterback you may have heard of named Aaron Rodgers, and Fields' old team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.