Brendan Jones’ Cinematic Finish Lifts Patriots

Somerset Patriots right fielder Brendan Jones watches his home run against the Erie Seawolves. Patriots won 4-3.

Somerset Patriots right fielder Brendan Jones had that moment on Thursday night when he launched a game-winning three-run home run deep into the night as the Somerset Patriots defeated the Erie Seawolves 4-3, extending a two-game winning streak.

The Patriots trail the Binghamton Rumble Poines (New York Mets) by one-game in the second half Double-A Eastern League standings.

Ranked 29th among top Yankees farm-hands, Jones has been a solid contributor to the Yankees Double-A affiliate since getting called up from High-A on June 3. In 38 games, Jones has five homers and 28 RBI. He is hitting .237 on the year.

Somerset trailed Erie 3-1 heading into the ninth inning when the rally began. Tyler Hardman led off with a single to center. Cole Gabrielson later reached on catcher's interference, and Max Burt's sacrifice bunt moved both runners into scoring position. That set the stage for Jones to do the dramatic.

Kelly Austin got the victory in relief. He held the Seawolves to just a hit and walk over 1.1 innings of work.

Getting the start for Somerset was Carlos Lagrange who battled through command issues all night, giving the Patriots five innings of one-run ball, despite walking four. He did strikeout six batters on the night.

The Patriots continue their series in Erie this weekend, before heading home on Tuesday to open up a 12-game homestand against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (SF Giants) and Rumble Ponies, in what could be a season defining couple of weeks.

Michael Cohen is the News and Sports Director at Fox Sports Radio New Jersey and Magic 98.3 FM, as well as a radio production assistant with Fox and Magic in New Jersey. He started his career in Somerset in 2018 initially as a news fill-in at WCTC 1450 AM, and soon moved up to higher responsibilities in the ensuing years, assuming News & Sports Director title in 2021Prior to his time with Fox Sports New Jersey, Michael was play-by-play voice for New Jersey Jackals baseball, and as well as play-by-play and color for the College of Staten Island basketball (men and women), softball and baseball. Michael began his career as a news and sportswriter with the Jersey Journal of Hudson County.
