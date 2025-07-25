Brendan Jones’ Cinematic Finish Lifts Patriots
Talk about a signature moment.
Somerset Patriots right fielder Brendan Jones had that moment on Thursday night when he launched a game-winning three-run home run deep into the night as the Somerset Patriots defeated the Erie Seawolves 4-3, extending a two-game winning streak.
The Patriots trail the Binghamton Rumble Poines (New York Mets) by one-game in the second half Double-A Eastern League standings.
Ranked 29th among top Yankees farm-hands, Jones has been a solid contributor to the Yankees Double-A affiliate since getting called up from High-A on June 3. In 38 games, Jones has five homers and 28 RBI. He is hitting .237 on the year.
Somerset trailed Erie 3-1 heading into the ninth inning when the rally began. Tyler Hardman led off with a single to center. Cole Gabrielson later reached on catcher's interference, and Max Burt's sacrifice bunt moved both runners into scoring position. That set the stage for Jones to do the dramatic.
Kelly Austin got the victory in relief. He held the Seawolves to just a hit and walk over 1.1 innings of work.
Getting the start for Somerset was Carlos Lagrange who battled through command issues all night, giving the Patriots five innings of one-run ball, despite walking four. He did strikeout six batters on the night.
The Patriots continue their series in Erie this weekend, before heading home on Tuesday to open up a 12-game homestand against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (SF Giants) and Rumble Ponies, in what could be a season defining couple of weeks.