The Day the Icons Clashed: A Fans’ Story About Hulk Hogan

At 29 years old writing this, I was not old enough to remember Hulk Hogan tag teaming with Mr T at the first ever Wrestlemania, or the body slam of Andre the Giant at Wrestlemania 3 in 1987 in the Pontiac Silverdome. But, what I am old enough to remember and appreciate is how Hulk Hogan, for WEEKS, managed to pit me against my parents... so to speak.

When wrestling fans debate the greatest matches in WrestleMania history, the conversation inevitably turns to WrestleMania X8 (the best WrestleMania of all time if you ask me) and the clash between Hulk Hogan and The Rock.

It was called "Icon vs. Icon," and this showdown in 2002 wasn’t just a generational dream match—it became a defining moment in WWE history.

Today, it holds the No. 3 spot on WWE’s official list of the greatest WrestleMania matches of all time, surpassed only by The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania XXV) and Bret Hart vs. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin (WrestleMania XIII)

I remember the anticipation for this match being crazy. Hulk Hogan, my parents' favorite, returning to WWE under the banner of the villainous New World Order (nWo), was set to face The Rock, my favorite, and the megastar of the Attitude Era. Both Rock and Hulk spent weeks tormenting each other on TV as it became apparent these two were destined for the big dance, which is what sparked the rivalry in my own household.

Now, keep in mind, im 6 at the time, and I don't know how to gamble, but I told my parents I would bet everything I had (which was nothing) on Rocky, my parents scoffed and wished me the best of luck. In the 1980s, nobody commanded a crowd under the brightest lights like Hulk Hogan did...but could he do it again for a moderate crowd?

The match itself was a masterclass in in-ring storytelling rather than technical prowess. From the opening lock-up, the crowd was electric, reacting to every movement with explosive energy. Hogan used classic heel tactics—low blows, belt whips, and mocking taunts, but the crowd cheered anyway...

The Rock responded with signature offense, including a Sharpshooter and multiple Rock Bottoms. I remember watching Hogan "Hulk up" mid-match and thinking "HOW!?" For a fleeting moment, it seemed like the 1980s never ended.

Ultimately, The Rock prevailed after hitting a final Rock Bottom followed by the People’s Elbow. When the final bell rang (and The Rock’s hand was raised), both men stood united, saluting fans in a poignant passing‑of‑the‑torch moment that proved Hogan’s aura could still command a 21st‑century audience.

Jerry "The King" Lawler summed it up the best... "We'll never see Tyson and Ali, we'll never see Babe Ruth and Barry Bonds, but we ARE gonna get to witness The Rock and The Hulk"