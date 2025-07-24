Jets Fans Lose their Damn Minds over Justin Fields Toe Injury

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Justin Fields #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

It doesn't take much for Jets fans to lose their collective minds. They are an abused bunch. Years upon years upon decades of misery, misfortunate, and Charlie Brown kicking the football like shenanigans have followed them for seemingly forever.

So when the initial word came down that starting quarterback Justin Fields left practice on a cart, it didn't take long for fans to have flashbacks to Aaron Rodgers getting carted off the field two years ago with an Achilles tear, or Vinny Testaverde pounding the Giants Stadium turf after tearing his Achilles back in 1999. Or how about the various Chad Pennington injuries? Or Mark Sanchez getting TKO'd in the fourth quarter of a preseason game?

Yes, Jets fans have seen it all.

Reports indicate Fields suffered a right toe dislocation. There is no fracture, and the injury is not to the big toe, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. There were even reports/beliefs that Fields had his foot stepped on. Tyrod Taylor will now take the majority of first-team snaps.

Head Coach Aaron Glenn said in his daily press briefing that he didn't know the severity, but confirmed the right toe injury.

Of course before Glenn even came out to speak to reporters Jets fans were ready to jump off the Brooklyn Bridge.

This fan blamed Joe Namath. That's right, an 82-year-old man is being blamed for Justin Fields' injury.

Tyrod Taylor is now this era's Vinny Testaverde circa 1998? Ok...

Oh, ok, trade for Kirk Cousins. Got it.

Once beat writers reported Fields' injury was a toe injury and not as bad as fans thought, well, let's blame the media, of course.